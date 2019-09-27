An upcoming local theatrical production may attract individuals who prefer moving around outside to sitting indoors for long intervals.
As its opening for the Fesler-Lampert Performing Art Series this year, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School joins forces with Carleton College to present “Nature,” an outdoor walking play presented by TigerLion Arts.
Bringing audiences away from the traditional stage, “Nature” explores the friendship between transcendentalist writers Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Throreau. With their common interest in the outdoors as a central theme, it’s only fitting that such a show takes place at the Cowling Arboretum at Carleton College. Audiences have four chances to see this show: noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.
All four performances are free but require tickets to attend. Individuals may secure tickets in advance or get them before performances. The maximum capacity for the first show has already been met.
During the performance, the actors lead the audience from one location to the next within the arboretum as the scenes change. Going from a cabin on a pond to a farm to a church, audience members won't sit down (unless they bring portable chairs or blankets) but instead gather in a crowd to observe the mythic retelling of historical events. The performance is family friendly, so parents are encouraged to bring their children.
While it's professional actors delivering the acting performance, Carleton College students sing in the choir as instrumentalists provide the music of bagpipes, ancient flutes and drums.
Steve Richardson, Puzack Family director of the arts at Carleton, wanted to bring the show back to Carleton after TigerLion Arts presented it on campus five years ago.
“It’s fantastic,” said Richardson of “Nature.” “The actors are incredible, the story is beautiful, it’s full of music and it’s a great experience to be outdoors and go through a theater production like that.”
Likewise, Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts series coordinator Richard Kettering wanted to bring the play to Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Writer/actor Tyson Forbes, a direct descendant of Emerson, encouraged the two schools to pool together their resources and collaborate.
“What’s interesting about the ‘Nature’ show is it’s coming directly from Concord in the Northeast,” said Kettering. “They were doing the show on site where a lot of this stuff happened.”
In the event of inclement weather, “Nature” performances will continue unless there are safety concerns. Otherwise, if a light rain occurs, Richardson encourages individuals to “wear a jacket and enjoy nature.”