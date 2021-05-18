In an unfamiliar school year, four Northfield High School students participated in the rollout of a program intended to nurture their love of fishing while providing them with a greater understanding of the sport.
That instruction, led by Northfield High School Biology teacher and fishing coach Craig Johnson, culminated in the release of approximately 110 trout earlier this month in the Little Cannon River.
“It was a pretty neat experience for them,” Johnson noted.
Minnesota Trout in the Classroom is considered an educational component of Minnesota Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit working to protect, restore, sustain and conserve Minnesota’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds.
Trout in the Classroom is supported through funding by a group from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund for the project “Connecting Students with Water Stewardship through Hands-on Learning.”
Johnson used the trout as a platform for students to learn about watersheds, clean water, fish biology, conservation, and wetland ecology in hands-on lessons and field days. Minnesota Trout Unlimited supplies teachers with the equipment they use to raise trout from eggs to fingerlings in their classrooms. That process culminates in the release of the fish into a body of water assigned by the DNR’s area fisheries manager.
The trout arrived Dec. 3 at Northfield High School. However, the tank holding the fish had to be operational; by Nov. 1 just to get the water settled in time. The school’s re-entrance into distance learning around the same time forced Johnson to adopt different approaches to his instruction. He would walk his computer to the eggs during the initial stages, showing pictures to the distant students. Johnson expects next year will bring more benefits when students will not be in distance learning.