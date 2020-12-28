With the pandemic dragging into 2021 and the spirits of many Americans flagging, local animal shelters say that pet adoptions have increased dramatically — but that the donations they rely on to survive are down.
At the region’s newest animal shelter, Rescue 55021, animals have been “flying off the shelves” along with other holiday gifts. Over the last month, the nonprofit has partnered with local vendors to offer a variety of stocking stuffers for sale alongside animals in need.
Rescue 55021 Director Theresa Vold said that the promotion has been popular, attracting new customers who had never visited the shelter before or were even aware that there was an established shelter in Faribault.
Data from more than 1,000 shelters across the nation compiled by the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count shows that shelters have become a popular destination not only in Faribault but across the nation as the pandemic continues to drag on. According to the organization, overall adoptions are down but the adoption rate is up significantly, increasing from 73% to 82% for cats and 89% to 98% for dogs compared to last year, highlighting how quickly animals up for adoption are being snapped up.
In the last two weeks alone at Rescue 55021, 15 animals have been adopted out, leaving the shelter with just a handful of animals left. While the need remains great and more animals expected to arrive next week, Vold said it’s not easy to keep up with newfound demand.
“It’s been a crazy year,” she said. “A lot of people are still looking for pets. They're somewhat more difficult to get because of how many have been adopted.”
Likewise, Steele County Humane Society Office Assistant Becky Bangs said that interest in adoptions has been so high that the nonprofit has had a difficult time keeping up.
"It’s hard for us to even keep animals in the system," she said. "Kittens, cats, dogs - pretty much all of them are getting adopted as soon as we get them out and ready."
Thanks to community support, local shelters have continued their work of matching up animals with people in need of emotional support. Interest in adoption has come not only from families, but seniors as well.
“We’ve seen a lot of seniors which has been very inspiring,” Vold said. “It’s huge that these animals are there for them — it really keeps their spirits up and keeps them from getting depressed.”
Even as demand for adoptions has risen, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year financially for local shelters. Given the cost of preparing each animal for adoption, adopting out every animal is an expensive proposition, and Bangs said the Humane Society has had to dip into its savings to cover costs.
When the shelter shut down entirely in mid-March, Rescue 55021 was in a particularly difficult spot. Without help from a grant provided by the city of Faribault through CARES Act dollars, Vold said the shelter might have had to shut its doors.
With traditional fundraisers out of the question, the organization has had to come up with creative ways to engage with the community. For example, an “Easter Egg Handout” Rescue 55021 hosted in April brought significant crowds and about $360 in donations.
At Prairie’s Edge Humane Society in Northfield, adoptions have also been up while the number of people surrendering their animals has remained low. Director Kathy Jasnoch said that the nonprofit, which receives county funding, has had to stay on its toes to remain COVID-safe.
Prairie’s Edge initially shut down operations in March, but as it became clear the pandemic was here to stay, Jasnoch began organizing “curbside adoptions” for cats, with information about each available cat and a pre-application available online for those interested.
For a period of time, Prairie’s Edge allowed visitors to come in by appointment, but with COVID cases rising Jasnoch decided it would be best to return to the curbside approach. Dogs are hosted by foster families, where those interested in adoption can typically meet a dog outside.
Jasnoch said she doesn't typically see a big increase in adoptions around the holidays and has always discouraged people from buying a pet as a gift. As an alternative, Prairie’s Edge offers gift certificates so that the recipient can pick out their own animal.
“We really want to make sure that people want the animal they get,” she said. “If you really want to give your daughter a cat for Christmas, then with the gift certificate she can buy her own cat.”