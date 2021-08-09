Northfield Hospital + Clinics will require COVID-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination for all employees, providers, students and volunteers in all its facilities.
Mayo Clinic and Allina Health systems have made similar announcements. Allina Health operates District One and Owatonna hospitals, as well as clinics and other facilities in Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna.
The new requirement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. “We need to take additional steps to protect our patients, guests and each other,” said NH+C CEO and President Steve Underdahl. “COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing illness and spread of virus. Full vaccination of our staff is the best way to protect our patients, ourselves, and each other.”
Vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza will be a condition of employment at NH+C.
Current employees, providers, students and volunteers must complete their COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 31, and must get an influenza flu shot before Nov. 30.
In addition, any applicant for a position at NH+C must already be, or willing to be, vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza. Any candidate who chooses not to be vaccinated will not be eligible for employment at NH+C.
Limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be evaluated.
The highly contagious delta variant of COVID puts unvaccinated people at higher risk of serious illness or death. NH+C strongly recommends that everyone who medically can be vaccinated against COVID-19, do so. Vaccine is available for everyone 12 and older.