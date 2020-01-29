After stints with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership and University of Minnesota Extension Service, bettering the environment and being a public servant were already integral parts of Beth Kallestad’s career. So becoming program coordinator for the city of Northfield and assuming a leading role in the city’s Climate Action Plan, strategic plan and initiatives relating to diversity and inclusion seemed like a natural fit.
Kallestad was born in central Massachusetts near the often-polluted Black Stone River, which piqued her interest in environmental issues. She left the state after graduating with a biology degree from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, attending graduate school and graduating with a Master of Science degree in environmental sciences from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband, Steven.
She then worked with the Minnesota Department of Health for six years in environmental health services, and in doing so undertook compliance-related work.
“I think at that point really realized that I just didn’t like compliance,” Kallestad said. “I liked the educational aspects better than the enforcement aspects.”
The non-profit Cannon River Watershed Partnership had an open watershed analyst position in 2005, and the opportunity suited Kallestad. She was expecting her second child and wanted to be closer to Northfield. She applied for the position and was hired. In that role, she conducted environmental data collection and report finding.
Former Executive Director Dave Legvold then retired, opening the position for Kallestad. After serving as the organizations leader for seven years, she undertook consulting work and later assumed the extension educator in leadership and civic engagement position for the University of Minnesota Extension Service.
The city of Northfield this year created the program director position, something that appealed to Kallestad, especially because she could work in the community where she lives.
“While there was nothing wrong with Extension, I wanted to give this a try,” she said.
One of the top attractions of the position was helping to implement the Climate Action Plan, which charts the environmental course of Northfield for the coming decades. Included in the plan is the city’s commitment to be carbon-free by 2040.
In her work, Kallestad tries to find a balance between the city’s climate goals and taxpayer desires for economic development and lower taxes.
“I’d like to be thought of as someone that helped to try to find that balance, to make the connections and build relationships and trust,” she said.
To Kallestad, the work she is doing and has done throughout her career has been made possible only through working with other people. She is the bridge between the ideas city boards propose and their implementation.
“None of this is really just me,” she said. “This has always been a larger thing, whether it was at CRWP — that was very much a group effort. We had a large board of directors there, we had a membership base that helped to drive the work. With the city’s Climate Action Plan goals, that completely came out of the city’s Climate Action Plan group work.”
Her commitment to combating the negative impacts of man-made climate change comes from her unbending certainty of the problem. Climate change has become a political issue at the federal level, and some politicians doubt that man-made climate change is real. She said in most countries, the issue is not political.
“To me, it’s not a thing to believe,” Kallestad said. “It’s like gravity. It’s a scientific fact, and so it’s sort of how we are choosing to, what we choose to do in response.”
Even if climate change is not real, Kallestad works with the belief that there would be benefits to the plan.
“We have an amazing group of people in this community that want to see life improve across the community,” she said. “And really a lot of this, it’s about a healthier community, an economically viable community, a livable community. These are all end products that are going to happen.”
To achieve the city’s goals relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, Kallestad helps to increase outreach to Hispanics and other minority groups. She is also working with former Extension colleagues on a local leadership program so people feel more equipped to participate in leadership roles. Kallestad hopes to bring a range of perspectives to ensure a broader perspective.
“Minnesota in some ways is a little late to the game around diversity,” she said. “A lot of other parts of the country have more diverse communities than we do, but we are starting, and definitely seeing shifts.”
“It is just going to improve the city overall, and so it’s nice to be a part of having that idea moved.”
Kallestad’s tenure began during the first three-year strategic plan period in the city’s history. She has been helping City Administrator Ben Martig and other staff members with the information they are tracking, how they share and track data and a number of other things.
“This was our first attempt at a strategic plan, and so there is a learning curve involved there,” Kallestad said.
“There are a lot of things that are important to a lot of people in this community, and it gives us something to come back to and be like, ‘OK, is this something that we should be working on right now? Does this fit into our priorities?’ So it’s kind of a good check and balance for us as a city.”
Kallestad receives praise from co-workers
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said Kallestad’s work has been “instrumental” in moving the city’s strategic plan forward and in its work on focus areas relating to diversity, equity, inclusion and climate change impacts. Kallestad helped ensure the Climate Action Plan was delivered on time to the City Council.
Pownell hopes the Racial Equity Plan, another initiative Kallestad is involved with, is soon delivered to the council. Once implemented, the initiative is supposed to tackle systemic and implicit biases, and ensure diverse viewpoints are represented on governing boards and among city staff.
“Beth is really great at cross-sector collaboration,” Pownell said. “She does a great job. She knows the community.”
Pownell believes environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion are natural areas of focus for Kallestad.
“Her tone as being a natural collaborator, bringing people together, make her an ideal candidate to bring on board as a city staff person,” she said.
Kallestad’s former supervisor at the Extension Service, Holli Arp, remembers Kallestad for her organizational skills, eagerness to jump in and partner across Extension centers, and work with a grant that helped local residents engage decision-makers through an aquatic invasive species team. Kallestad’s city position is considered an offshoot of her prior work.
“She was a great employee,” said Arp, program leader for leadership and civic engagement.
Kallestad’s goals include long-term sustainability
Beyond concrete environmental results, Kallestad’s goals for the city revolve around sustainability in the coming decades.
“I would love to see us be kind of a hub for sustainability work, whether it’s in some ways a tourist attraction for, ‘Hey, these are all the different ways sustainability can happen,” she said. “I’d like to have us have the most energy efficient homes in Minnesota. I’d like to see us have businesses that are working in the sustainability realm somehow.
“It’s the promise to the next seven generations. I don’t own this land. I am stewarding it to the next generation.”
In her spare time, Kallestad enjoys spending time outdoors doing activities such as kayaking, riding bicycles and attending her children’s soccer games.
“I have always felt a strong desire to do things,” she said. “It brings me a lot of contentment and feeling of accomplishment that I’m taking an active role in something that’s important to me, whether it’s around climate change, my family, my church.”