Two Northfield men, who each deeply respect history, had polar opposite reactions during the demolition of the Archer House.
Devin Johnson, artist/owner of Makeshift Accessories, said "I couldn't watch it come down."
Brent Bielenberg, a real estate developer with Rebound Enterprises, said he felt like a little kid thinking "That's awesome," as he watched the demo crew tearing through the walls. It was later when he had a different reaction.
"It hit me in the pit of my stomach that losing the Archer House was like grieving after a death," Bielenberg said. "It was surreal, because that building had been such a big part of the community for so long."
One hundred and fifty-seven years to be exact.
Both men said the demolition of the historic Archer House, which suffered a devastating fire in November 2020, emboldened their desire to honor the past by preserving some of the artifacts left in the dust.
In late October or early November, Johnson and Bielenberg teamed up for their first look inside the wreckage. They continued to pick through the past until the weather turned bitterly cold.
Bielenberg explained that, because the fire triggered the water sprinklers, the basement and first floor of the four-story building sustained the most water damage.
Wearing masks, gloves, helmets and protective outerwear, Bielenberg said he and Johnson began to carefully shift and dig through the wet and smelly piles of bricks, wood, tiles and glass.
Johnson said he probably spent 50 to 60 hours at the site. With his background in salvage and his trained eye as an artist, he combed through the rubble, looking for bits and pieces containing historic and/or monetary value.
To his delight, many of the wooden beams and banisters survived. He and a few sturdy men were able to crow bar much of the original trim off the walls. They also carried out both wooden bars, one of which had been in the basement tavern and the other on the first floor.
Johnson said it was cool finding the original wooden ceiling beams from 1876. The beams were not exposed, because they were mostly underneath a tin ceiling. "They have lot of notches and raw, square cuts and were hand cut craftsman style probably using a blade and a wheel."
No power tools existed back then, he joked. Construction in 1870s was crude compared to today.
Finding the wooden trim and the arches was a real thrill, Bielenberg said. "I'm not a historian, but I hope saving these pieces will help us tell the story of the place."
Thanks to their combined efforts, the artifacts salvaged before the final demolition in January are now safely lying atop large palates in two dry basements of downtown Northfield buildings.
As for the 1,800 salvaged bricks, stay tuned. Johnson and Bielenberg said they're working with Cathy Osterman at the Northfield Historical Society on a buy-a-brick campaign.
With most of the treasures spread out on the palettes, Johnson admitted he kept some of the copper piping tubes from the Archer House. A bucket of pipes sits on a table in the basement of his downtown gallery.
"I'm just nostalgic," he said.