Northfield middle and high schoolers who though they might be able to sleep later next school year: forget about it.
The SchoolBoard has opted to not seek a later start to the school day for older students in the 2020-21 school year. The plan, however, could still come up in the 2021-22 school year or shortly after.
Officials had contemplated shifting the middle school start time to 8:30 a.m. and high school at 8:45 a.m.
The Northfield School Board on Jan. 13 opted to get the community's input relating to the change, motivated by studies showing older students' need to get more sleep.
In doing so, School Board member Rob Hardy said the district should enact a public health education campaign on the benefits of good sleeping habits, similar to the school’s work on education relating to the vaping crisis. He noted there are still questions over whether sleep benefits or time in school are more beneficial for students.
Fellow board member Tom Baraniak noted he attended public sessions and noticed that although there would be benefits to starting school later, there have also been complications for the Farmington school district, which has switcedh back to an earlier start. To Baraniak, there has not been an expressed public desire for later start times and he would prefer an early end to school on Fridays instead of the current late start on Wednesdays.
Another complication for the district, outlined in a December News article, was that any increase in transportation costs, which could have been necessary under the plan, likely would result in cuts to other areas.
Board member Noel Stratmoen said it seemed like the board was trying to synchronize student body clocks with school start times but added there is also a societal impact.
“I can’t ignore that,” he said.
Fellow Board member Jeff Quinnell said he would not support a start time later than 8:30 a.m., which would limit the usefulness of a later start. He said he has not noticed a public push for change, adding he does not support having children being dropped off at home in the dark.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted six of the 12 Big Nine schools could soon have start times later than 8:30 a.m.