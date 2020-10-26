Northfield Area Family YMCA leaders are in the initial stages of an annual fundraising campaign they hope will raise $100,000 by the end of the year.
In launching the campaign earlier this month, organizers noted this year’s fundraising goal is higher than in previous campaigns. Northfield Area Family YMCA Board of Directors Chair Amy McBroom said the public need surpasses the organization’s goal as families cope with COVID-19-induced economic impacts and distance learning.
All donated funds stay local. The campaign raised more than $85,000 in 2019 and $283,441 from 2015-19.
The annual fundraiser is in its 12th year and supports YMCA scholarships for adults, children and families to participate in swimming lessons, camping, youth sports and programming regardless of individual financial situations.
McBroom noted though it can be difficult for people to ask for help, the work of the YMCA has enabled the public to receive assistance from the Community Action Center Food Shelf, emergency child care, or services to help exercise or relieve stress. McBroom noted those services are especially important during COVID-19, a pandemic reeking mass physical and mental impacts on the entire U.S. To McBroom, the YMCA is a community center that helps people take care of their wellness.
The pandemic is limiting Northfield Area Family YMCA capacity to 25% in all areas/spaces, so officials have tried to use outdoor areas or the gym to ensure appropriate guidelines are in place. Northfield Area Family YMCA plans to soon resume preschool programming. Swimming lessons have already started, and camping resumed last summer with safety precautions.
Initially, Northfield Area Family YMCA was closed starting on March 16 due to state requirements intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Northfield Area Family YMCA CEO Krista Danner noted following the shutdown, officials quickly mobilized and started offering child care for emergency workers, co-led food distribution work with 14 other agencies, offered community virtual wellness classes, and led member wellness checks.