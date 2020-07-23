The Northfield City Council on July 21 took the first steps in financing the second phase of Spring Creek Townhomes on the city's southeast side.
In unanimously approving the project’s tax increment financing plan and boundaries, councilors signaled they believe doing so is necessary to develop the $11.1 million, 4½ acre site. The developer, Zumbrota-based Three Rivers Community Action, says its needed due to site improvement costs — road construction, site preparation and foundation work — and cash flow constraints.
The Minnesota Housing Financing Agency awarded $11.64 million for the project, slated to be west of the current 28-unit first phase Spring Creek Townhomes development, last fall.
A representative from the city's financial advisors told the council Tuesday that TIF funding allows for the city to capture and utilize most of the increased local property tax revenue from the new development. Such funding is typically used to encourage certain types of development or redevelopment that wouldn’t likely otherwise occur without assistance, reimburse housing development costs and offset any risk placed on the developer to fund and construct the project and pay taxes.
The TIF district is expected to be in place for 25 years , through 2047. Ninety percent of funding generated through the TIF is budgeted for affordable housing assistance and 10% will offset administrative costs and annual reporting to the State Auditor’s Office.
An assessor has estimated the property has a taxable market value of $5.3 million. TIF revenue is expected to capture up to $1.58 million. Three Rivers Community Action has estimated of the total project cost, the organization has $9.55 million in committed sources from tax credit equity and other sources and needs a $1.55 million mortgage.
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority recommended council approval of housing assistance June 23, and the Planning Commission gave the go-ahead one day later.
Three Rivers is a Zumbrota-based housing developer that also oversaw the first phase of the Spring Creek Townhomes project. The organization has identified affordable housing as a local need and approached the city’s HRA regarding developing the second phase in 2018.
Councilor Erica Zweifel said she appreciated the work of Three Rivers and city staff during the process so far.
“I’m very much in favor of this project,” she said.
In also speaking of her support for the development, Mayor Rhonda Pownell called the project “exciting,” adding that many other communities are still waiting for a similar housing development. To her, the project will benefit current residents and those who are looking to relocate to Northfield but don’t have any affordable housing options.
In a submitted comment to the council, Northfielder Doug Oines urged councilors to not allow any more development in southeast Northfield until more transportation options are developed. He predicted the roundabout under construction at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway will not decrease any congestion caused by a hastily completed development.
Oines suggested the council consider developing affordable housing in other areas of the community “for a change.”
Councilor David DeLong called the project “admirable,” but also acknowledged that transportation is a concern in the area. He added the project’s preliminary plat hasn’t been created and isn’t aware of any connecting roads to the site.
“I’m going to support this, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.