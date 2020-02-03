The city of Northfield request that legislators endorse its request to put a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot to fund parks and rec services is drawing mixed reaction.
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, who represents the northern portion of Northfield, expressed his disapproval.
“I take seriously my responsibility to defend the taxpayers, especially in light of the recent wave of regressive sales tax increases across the state,” he said in a prepared statement late last week. “There are already taxes in place that can be used to fund improvements to regional parks and trails. Rather than imposing yet another tax on the people of Northfield and the surrounding townships, we should strive to be good stewards of the tax dollars already being collected. I will be working to defeat this request during the 2020 legislative session.”
The comments came after the Northfield City Council last month opted to seek state authorization for a November public vote on whether to implement the sales tax. The city will need to secure state approval before placing the proposal on the ballot.
To gain needed legislative approval prior to a referendum, the city must demonstrate that the projects the sales tax would fund have a regional benefit. There can be no more than five capital projects funded from the tax. All projects the sales tax is expected to help fund will be listed on November’s ballot.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, said he supports the council’s decision.
“They have good reason for putting it before the voters,” he said. “I think it’s the right move.”
He added the city has significant park and recreation needs and it makes sense for the voters to decide the issue in November.
He disputed Garofalo’s contention that there are enough taxes to adequately fund the need.
“If those funds were adequate, meeting the needs of moving Northfield forward, the council would be seeing that as adequate,” Lippert said. “Clearly, there is a good reason for some additional revenue.”
He said the sales tax is a good way for tourists to help fund activities they benefit from.
“Increasingly, Northfield is a regional destination,” he said. “We have more and more people coming to Northfield and they’re spending their time and dollars in Northfield. We want high-quality parks and facilities for our residents and those who are visiting our community, too. I think that is good for all of us.”
The city plans to inform the state that it will use the projected $13 million in funds collected through the sales tax for capital projects within the Riverfront Corridor, including Riverwalk' Bridge Square; Ames, Riverside, Babcock, Cannon River Regional and Sechler parks; and sports and recreation facilities including Spring Creek Park, Sechler Park, FiftyNorth or other areas.
The city also says it wants to make roof repairs at Memorial Park/pool/skateboard park and the ice arena. Northfield plans to replace refrigeration equipment and preserve related assets in the building.
District 20 Rep. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who represents nearly all of Northfield, did not immediately return requests for comment.