Riverwalk Market Fair organizers held a free in-person celebration earlier this month in Bridge Square that drew hundreds to the community.
Riverwalk Market Fair Board member Lisa Peterson noted the celebration included music, food, art, a photo booth area and large tractor. Approximately 50 vendors on hand sold a total of more than $10,000 in merchandise. Peterson noted the event was intended to be a celebration and a sign of better days to come following a canceled 2020 season and switch to virtual markets intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“It brought tears to my eyes; it was so good,” she said.
Peterson said, as the pandemic has progressed, leaders have realized they could still hold events safely and successfully, such as the one-day Crazy Daze and Defeat of Jesse James Days activities in the summer. She said the Riverwalk celebration provided a much-needed escape for people who no longer can attend similar get-togethers.
Though the board’s decision to cancel in-person Riverwalk Market Fair events this year was met with a mixed reaction, Peterson emphasized the move wasn’t made lightly and included “heated conversation between (Riverwalk Market Fair Board) members.” She added that any market fair season would have looked much different this year, due to regulations surrounding maximum crowds and the event’s reputation as drawing large crowds who mingle. Peterson noted previous restrictions limiting entrance and exit points have been lifted.
Fellow board member Teresa Jensen noted Gov. Tim Walz’s initial guidelines called for food to only be pre-packaged, a requirement that could have placed an additional strain on the Market Fair. She added that unless Walz issues another emergency stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Riverwalk Market Fair will be held next year.
“It’s nice to be able to say at the end of the fall better times are coming, and this one is just kind of a taste of those times,” Jensen said.
Contract negotiations continue
The Northfield Economic Development Authority is still considering whether to renew the Riverwalk Market Fair contract or revise the current three-year agreement. During a meeting last month, the board called on Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson to continue his conversations with the Market Fair Board and present a proposed new contract by November.
In December 2018, the EDA agreed to establish a contract with the fair, providing $7,000 in funding in both 2019 and 2020. Last year, the fair was also given $3,000 in matching funding, because the event’s revenue increased by at least $3,000 from the prior year.
Despite board tension in canceling the market fair’s season, Peterson said the Board of Directors is moving in a positive direction.