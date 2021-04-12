The Annual Randolph FFA Tractor Parade is the place to be, whether you have an appreciation for agriculture or love everything about tractors.
Tractor enthusiasts of a variety of ages gathered on Friday — despite the cool, rainy weather — to share a wave and a smile with those in attendance for the 18th annual event the community of Randolph has become known for, and as a way to kickoff fieldwork for farmers.
Starting off with just 12 tractors, the parade began after a group of students suggested they drive their tractors to school 19 years ago. Longtime Randolph FFA Advisor Ed Terry recommended they make it into a parade instead. Each year, the number of participating tractors would grow.
Typically drawing over 100 participants, Randolph FFA Chapter Reporter Liz Reinardy said in previous years, some participants traveled over 70 miles to take part in their parade.
While the tractor parade is already a unique event hosted by an FFA chapter, Reinardy said this year's parade honored the life of Carter Nicolai, who died last year at the age of 10 after an ATV accident. As a member of the local community who loved John Deere tractors and everything about the tractor parade, organizers found it fitting to include a memorial for Nicolai by hauling a John Deere tractor on a trailer with signs noting the dedication.
Led by the Randolph-Hampton Fire District, nearly 120 tractors of all makes and models rolled along the parade route.
Reinardy added, "We have all types of years, brands, some are brand new and some are old," said Reinardy. "All tractors are accepted here."
As in past years, Reinardy drove her John Deere B, a tractor that was originally her grandpa's. Several years ago Reinardy bought it from her grandpa and restored it with the help of her dad and uncle. One of Reinardy's favorite parade memories is from two years ago when she got to drive her own tractor for the first time. That year was also their biggest year yet with 132 participants.
"It was just real good all around," said Reinardy.
Since the chapter was unable to host the tractor parade last year, Reinardy said they hoped this year would give them their biggest turnout yet.
This year, senior Chloe Hachfeld participated in the tractor parade for the first time. Prior to parade day, she said she was looking forward to driving a tractor in the parade, especially since she's never driven a tractor before.
"I'm excited to be a part of it," added Hachfeld.
Reinardy said this parade is not only a way to kickoff the spring planting season for farmers, but also to provide the community/FFA supporters with a place to gather and show their support for FFA.