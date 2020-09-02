The Northfield Historical Society has shifted its approach in sharing the story of the 1876 robbery of First National Bank by the James-Younger Gang to reflect more community voices.
In a presentation during an Aug. 4 council meeting, NHS Executive Director Cathy Osterman said the exhibit identifies the local men, women, children, immigrants and minorities who witnessed the robbery. The goal of the exhibit is to thread a variety of voices throughout the exhibit of the robbery itself and the days that followed. One example Osterman shared was the fear children faced following the crime; for example, a shot fired during the robbery shattered glass near a 9-year-old girl. Osterman added the exhibit finished by reminding visitors of “the bravery and sacrifice of the townspeople, not glorifying the gang.”
The exhibit begins with an explanation of the Indigenous origins of the area. Osterman noted that component is important in showing how the land looked in 1876 and how easy it was to lose where the robbers went.
The raid exhibit, originally scheduled to open March 5, was first delayed by a Feb. 22 water leak and then by the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The exhibit opened for tours June 11.
Though Osterman wouldn’t say there was too much emphasis on the robbers in past similar exhibits, she noted that “We just wanted to tell it a little bit differently.” The exhibit will be in place for at least five years and could change depending on whether new information on the robbery is uncovered.
Osterman noted the Historical Society wanted the raid to be reflected as a Northfield story and acknowledged the collection so far is small but reflects the long-term impact the robbery had on the community.
“We really want them to understand the fabric of Northfield,” she said
During the meeting, Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau thanked Osterman for providing the council with a tour of the exhibit, adding that she was also pleased to see Indigenous history reflected.
Fellow Councilor David DeLong called on Northfielders to visit NHS to view the numerous interpretive exhibits.
“It was an excellent exhibit, thank you,” he told Osterman.
According to the Minnesota History Center, The Sept. 7, 1876 robbery was the work of Cole, Bob and Jim Younger, and Frank and Jesse James. At First National Bank, the men demanded money, and teller Joseph Lee Heywood was killed when he refused to hand it over. In an ensuing melee involving townspeople, Nicholas Gustavson, a Swedish town resident, was killed along with gang members Clell Miller and William Stiles. The pursuit of the gang lasted weeks and covered 400 miles. The Youngers were eventually captured in Madelia, in another gun battle, in which gang member Charlie Pitts was killed.
The three Younger brothers were tried in Faribault, found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in state prison at Stillwater. The robbery has been the subject of countless novels and movies, and inspired much speculation and many theories of the sequence of events and who participated.