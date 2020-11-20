An explosive device found in a ditch just east of Northfield city limits has Rice County Sheriff's investigators asking for the public's help.
Sheriff Troy Dunn, in a Friday press release, said a passerby noticed a suspicious item in the Hall Avenue ditch between Sumac Lane and Huron Court Thursday afternoon and called authorities. Due to the device's proximity to the city, Northfield Police officers also responded to the call.
Responding officers, Dunn said, located what appeared to be an explosive device consistent to a pipe bomb in the east ditch of Hall Avenue. Northfield Police and Rice County deputies secured the area until St. Paul Police Bomb Squad arrived.
Bomb squad personnel confirmed that the device contained explosive materials. The device was reportedly rendered safe by Bomb Squad personnel and photographs of the device were taken.
Anyone with information about the explosive device or who may have seen anything in the area recently is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 507-334- 4391 or Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4475.