Dundas Dome owners are requesting delays to on-site parking lot and pond work included in a city development agreement due to a loss of revenue brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The request for a four-year extension of the requirement to expand and complete the final lift of the parking lot and a two-year delay of the requirement for a silt clean out of the south pond was met with apprehension from the Dundas City Council Monday, due to concern over the possible impact any unforeseen weather event could have on the pond. Councilors opted to request the dome's owners immediately attend to pond improvements but expressed a willingness to delay parking lot work.
In expressing his concern over extending any pond work, Mayor Glenn Switzer said because of the ongoing threat weather events pose, the owners should immediately complete pond work. To Switzer, although the pond hasn’t yet overflowed, water is staying in place too long because of poor on-site drainage.
Dundas City Engineer John Powell added the area should be “pretty easy to clear out” with a skid steer or truck.
In a statement to the city, the dome's owners, Mike and Sherry Foster, and Paul and Shelly Whiteman, noted that they finished most of the additional development requirements in the 2019 offseason with additional grading, landscaping and access road repair. City documents state all other requirements in the amended 2018 agreement and planned unit development have been completed.
“We do not know the impact yet for the future season but hope to be able to be booked back at normal levels we experienced before the pandemic,” the owners stated. “We do not know the extent of the damage from the COVID revenue hit which is the reason for the multi-year extension request.”
The original development agreement was approved in April 2016 and updated in October 2018. The agreement is considered a contract detailing the obligations the city of Dundas and the Dundas Dome owners have in specifying the standards for the property.
The dome, which has indoor fields and hosts athletic practices, games and other events, is considered a temporary structure. As such, it’s only allowed to operate for 180 days per year.
Ahead of its second season in 2017, there were some delays as the City Council asked the dome owners to ensure unfinished landscaping, paving and stormwater issues were resolved before a permit was issued. The owners provided the city with a list of remaining work and a timeline for getting it completed. That was enough to allow the opening.