As Robert Bierman stood near the downtown building that housed his family’s business for 125 years, he was quickly reminded of home.
Friends, and those he knows from his role as a co-owner of Bierman’s Home Furnishings & Floor Coverings or from his upbringing, greeted him as he stood near the building at 400 Division St.
Bierman’s Home Furnishings & Floor Coverings has been operating since early March at 1289 Bollenbacher Dr. The business recently closed its furniture operation at 400 Division St., making room for a redevelopment project in Northfield’s historic district led by a group of local developers.
Bierman, who owns the business with his sister and sister-in-law, said he is confident the site will continue to play a prominent role in Northfield in the years to come.
The shifting of operations is only the latest of the many changes Bierman said have taken place over the previous decades.
‘A big piece of my history’
The 400 Division St. building was purchased by Robert’s grandfather, Arthur William Bierman, and two brothers in 1896. Prior to that, Bierman's had been housed near the current Northfield Post Office building since 1866 — one year following the end of the Civil War. Bierman’s, originally a dry goods and hardware store, eventually ventured into pianos, furniture, building coffins, then area rugs and flooring. Today, Bierman’s sells luxury vinyl, carpet, hardwood, sheet vinyl and laminate products as well as commercial carpet, luxury vinyl plank and tile, and other products. That evolution came over three generations, from Arthur William, to Robert’s father, John (and his wife,Margaret), and then to the three current co-owners in 1993.
“This building has been a big piece of my family history,” Robert noted. Growing up, the building was an essential part of his life and those of his 11 siblings.
“Northfield is where we all grew up. It’s a wonderful place to raise a family, and it’s a wonderful place to do business.”
Northfield developer Brett Reese remembers the family well, including John and Margaret, Robert and Kris. Reese, who remembered Robert as “a great basketball player,” said though it’s sad the store closed, he’s happy they will continue to operate the Bollenbacher Drive location.
Changes
Bierman’s outgrew its downtown space over the decades and leased space at the Bollenbacher Drive location in 2000. The current building was initially dedicated to flooring offerings and a warehouse. The expansion increases the square footage of the building to 15,000.
“That was a big investment, but it’s paid off in the long run,” Bierman added of the Bollenbacher Drive location.
Today, many of the products Bierman’s used to purchase from within the U.S. now come from overseas, particularly laminate flooring and luxury tile. Still, carpeting is mainly made in the U.S.
Bierman says that the market for sofas, recliners and other home goods had been slow in recent years, and having a furniture operation on the multiple floors of the Division Street building was tough. Bierman spoke highly of the Hwy. 3 location, adding that an attached warehouse has been introduced, placing every item the business sells under one roof. Bierman says that having the additional space on Bollenbacher Drive has been “essential,” and a key driver for business growth.
“Now is the time,” Bierman said of the move. He sees the transition as allowing the business to better focus on flooring, deemed to be 85% of the business. Bierman noted the move had been discussed for years, but it was still an emotional process.
“Impermanence is the only constant,” he said.