The February shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota, clinic is the latest deadly gun-related incident that Northfield Hospital and Clinics President/CEO Steve Underdahl believes might necessitate legislative action to take guns out of the hands of dangerous offenders.
On Feb. 9, a man identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich allegedly opened fire at a Buffalo clinic, killing one and injuring four more. Ulrich had reportedly threatened violence at the clinic two years earlier, posting a sign near his home about a doctor he disliked and frightening a nurse at a nearby hospital so much that a colleague hit a panic button for help.
Policy-wise, Underdahl said closing a gun show loophole and enacting red flag rules — legislation allowing law enforcement to remove guns and weapons from the home of someone deemed by a court to be an “imminent threat,” a classification he believes is a tough threshold to meet — “could offer some mitigation” to gun violence.
However, Underdahl also said he understands that those proposals might not be 100% effective. To him, “It’s difficult to assess with any certainty the effectiveness of such a policy. It does make sense to remove weapons from individuals in crisis who have verbalized violent intent.”
“It’s also important for us to recognize that people suffering from mental illness are rarely dangerous, and although sometimes a violent person is mentally ill, it is not true that people with mental illness are inherently violent,” he added. “Negative stereotypes can make it even more difficult for individuals with mental health problems to seek and receive help.”
Underdahl did not outline any security changes that could take place at NH+C.
“At NH+C, we take safety and security procedures very seriously,” he said. “We routinely educate, train and drill for a variety of safety issues and emergencies, including the potential for violence. We are always working to find a balance between safety and openness. We strive to create a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors without becoming an unwelcoming fortress.
“Certainly, health care is not alone in trying to achieve this balance,” he added. “Our colleagues in school systems have been living with this same challenge for years.”
Gun control legislation has proven controversial at the Minnesota Legislature. Though supported by DFLers who say it is needed to prevent gun violence, many Republicans say such laws take guns away from law-abiding citizens and attack individual rights and personal freedoms.
Speaking in February about a bill that would have allowed for universal gun registration and the red flag rule, Rep. Steve Draskowski (R-Mazeppa) spoke in strong terms.
“These bills both represent clear and deliberate violations of the United States Constitution,” he said. “It is irresponsible for a state legislature to pass laws that violate the Constitution and also place the citizenry and law enforcement in harm’s way.”
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, has indicated his support for the measures.
“We can create safer communities,” he said of the impact he believes the gun control bills would have. “If you aren’t a danger to yourself or others, nothing happens to your firearms. If you are in a personal crisis, these laws could save your life too.”