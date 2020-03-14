St. Olaf College plans to shift to online courses April 6 for at least two weeks, after an extended spring break that begins Friday.
President David Anderson said the college will decide April 10 whether, and, if so, when to resume in-person classes. He added the college will continue to offer instruction, either online or in-person, through the rest of the semester. St. Olaf Associate Dean of Students for Residence Life Pamela McDowell is expected to be in touch with students to inform them of guidelines for remaining on campus and what to do with belongings during the revised schedule.
"The recent decision by airlines drastically to reduce flights and capacity, the possibility of further restrictions on domestic travel, and the concerns many of you are expressing for your well-being have prompted us to change course," President David Anderson said Saturday. "If you must, given travel concerns, leave campus before the end of the week, you should. If concerns for you well-being make you uncomfortable remaining on campus, you should also leave before the end of the week."
Anderson said the college is open this week.
"This is all happening so quickly that your professors may not be ready to teach online this week," he said. "The guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health regarding social distancing and the steps the college has taken in light of those guidelines remain in place."
The decision came two days after Carleton College announced it would have only online courses for at least the first four weeks of Spring Term.
"We know we could have made this decision sooner," Anderson said. "The challenging thing about this pandemic is that it pits two of our most deeply held values against each other. The first, and most important, is your safety and well-being. The other is our belief that education happens best in person, in community, on the Hill. We are doing our best to manage this conflict between those two values. Thank you for your patience."