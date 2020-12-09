The Northfield Union of Youth is witnessing an uptick in the number of teenagers reporting depression, anxiety, fatigue and substance abuse during COVID-19.
Union of Youth Executive Director Emily Fulton-Foley discussed the increases and provided an update on her organization’s host home program during a November Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting.
So far in 2020, 8,314 visits to The Key have taken place, though the youth center was closed for six weeks and has a limited indoor capacity due to the pandemic. Also this year, 3,284 conversations have taken place with 344 individual youth for check-ins, youth-requested meetings and to access support for personal issues. Slightly less than 300 of those conversations, covering 120 young people, have been specific to mental health. Fulton-Foley noted The Key has seen a 6% increase in the number of youth who have reached out to staff at least once about their mental health this year over 2019.
Another increase this year: 62% of youth who have attended have reportedly looked to interact with a caring adult, a 19% increase from the year prior. Fulton-Foley added that her organization is seeing more youth who didn’t used to need such services. In the last six months, the organization has fielded three separate phone calls from students attending St. Olaf and Carleton colleges. As of last month, the Union of Youth host a college student who had lost support and could not stay in their current housing.
Fulton-Foley said the severity of the mental health problems the Union of Youth is handling cannot be adequately quantified and is being compounded by fears of the virus itself and school not being in session. The loss of in-person schooling is placing some local youth who are in abusive homes in even more precarious situations. In other cases, families are dealing with anxiety caused by job loss or older students simultaneously watching over younger siblings and doing their own schoolwork while parents go to jobs outside the home.
Fulton-Foley said with the preexisting pressure young people face in performing academically, not expecting an increase in the number of youth who feel overwhelmed during distance learning would be "a massive oversight.” However, she said, school district and government administrators are likely considering the long-term economic and physical health of students and staff in the best way they can.
The rise in reported mental health problems in children and adults isn’t unique to Northfield. According to a Center for Promise at America’s Promise Alliance report, 30% of the 3,300 13- to 19-year-olds surveyed said they have been unhappy or depressed more often than usual, and that around that same number worry about having their basic needs met. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also reported an increase in the proportion of children’s mental health-related emergency department visits from April to October. Compared to 2019, the mental-health related visits for children 5 to 11 increased by 24% and visits for children 12 to 17 years increased by 31%.
To Fulton-Foley, it's unfair to assign declining societal mental health solely to the pandemic. She said the stigma of having mental health problems has been so prevalent and normalized that officials are now better seeing those cracks with the additional COVID-19 pressures.
Fulton-Foley noted Union of Youth staff is privy to cracks in the community and how students can be helped before a broader swath of the city is aware of the need.
Host home participation down as pandemic concerns continue
The Northfield Union of Youth volunteer host home program allows youth to live in host houses when they have nowhere else to turn. The organization provides case management services for youth seeking help finding housing. When the host home network isn’t available, the Union of Youth partners with the Community Action Center of Northfield or Three Rivers Community Action to find and identify other housing options.
Fulton-Foley said as though the need for services continues, the host home program has only one place available due to worries potential hosts have over bringing more people into their households. To combat the shortage, the Union of Youth places teenagers on wait lists and has helped eight youth obtain 18 nights of emergency hotel housing. Once the situation settles down for those youth, typically within a few days, staff helps transition them into another short-term location, before they find long-term housing options.
Senator calls for action
In response to the increase in reported mental health problems, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) has urged the National Institute of Mental Health to prioritize research on the pandemic’s short-term and long-term effects on the mental health of children and young adults. The Dec. 3 letter, which Klobuchar and her colleagues addressed to National Institute of Mental Health Director Joshua Gordon, also asks if the agency will explore increased use of social media as a possible link to mental health concerns.