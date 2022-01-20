...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
A Northfield couple has been charged with drug possession after more than 10 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in their residence.
Jesse Alan Mitchell, 37, and Crystal Marie Mitchell, 37, were both charged Jan. 6 in Rice County District Court with third-degree drug possession, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, agents from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force assisted the Northfield Police Department with the execution of a search warrant on Poplar Street South in Northfield for items related to check forgery, theft of checks and identity theft. Agents were familiar with the residence having a history of controlled substance sales, use and possession, according to court documents.
As agents entered the home and bedrooms, they allegedly located glass pipes with residue inside. Based on those findings, agents reportedly backed out, secured the residence and got a new search warrant in order to search the residence for items related to controlled substance crimes.
According to the report, the second warrant search uncovered drug paraphernalia and more than 13 grams of methamphetamine in the bedroom Jesse Mitchell and Crystal Mitchell both confirmed was their room.
In Mirandized statements provided by both suspects, Jesse and Crystal allegedly admitted to using meth and that the 13 grams belonged to both of them. Crystal Mitchell reportedly said they last purchased a half ounce of meth about one week prior to the search.
A third individual who was living in the residence was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession.
Jesse Mitchell has multiple previous felony convictions including third-degree assault in 2010 in Waseca County and two burglary convictions from 2002 and 2003 in Rice County.
Crystal Mitchell has no previous felony convictions in the state of Minnesota.
Court hearings for both defendants are scheduled for March 1.