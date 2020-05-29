The onset of COVID-19 has left state and local governments reeling from a loss in revenue, forcing budget cuts and delays in new spending.
That stark reality has, in all likelihood, delayed the city of Northfield’s request for a 1/2-cent sales tax to go toward parks funding until at least next year. The City Council earlier this year asked the state Legislature to authorize a November referendum on the proposal, aimed at helping fund improvements to the city's parks system. The Legislature adjourned May 18 without taking up the request.
The city had planned to inform the state that it intends to use the projected $13 million in funds collected through the sales tax for capital projects within the Riverfront Corridor, including Riverwalk, Bridge Square, Ames Park, Riverside Park, Babcock Park, Cannon River Regional Park, Sechler Park and sports and recreation facilities including Spring Creek Park, Sechler Park, FiftyNorth or other areas.
The city also said it wanted to make roof repairs at Memorial Park/pool/skateboard park and the ice arena. Northfield planned to replace refrigeration equipment and preserve related assets in the building.
Northfield Parks Superintendent Tim Behrendt said last week although there’s no guarantee the Legislature would have approved the sales tax request during this year's session, the lack of outside funding will have a “large impact” on the parks system.
He said additional sales tax funding could enable the addition of amenities at regional parks, allowing for more space for baseball, softball and lacrosse, along with the possibility of a pickleball court.
“There’s a lot of maintenance needs, upgrades that need to be done,” he said.
Even though the sales tax has been temporarily taken off the table, Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the lack of parks funding is still pressing. In expressing approval for the city to seek the half-cent sales tax earlier this year, she said the city’s park system was “significantly underfunded,” and the sales tax could be one solution to the problem. She said issues posed by chronic underfunding include the closing of park bathrooms.
To her, more funding is also needed to ensure the safety of facilities.
“Our issues haven’t gone away,” she said last week.