It may have started in Italy — with Italians singing arias from their balconies when sheltering from the COVID-19 virus. France and Spain followed, applauding health care workers at set times in the evening from balconies, doorways and windows to show their appreciation for those working in increasingly dangerous situations as the virus spread. In India, people blew into conch shells, cheered, rang bells and banged on pots and pans. Many in the United States followed suit, when the virus reached our shores.
These displays of human spirit and community solidarity inspired Northfield’s Village on the Cannon residents Bruce and Jan Roberts to stand on their third floor balcony every night at 7 p.m. and clap and ring bells in honor of their daughter and her co-workers at Northfield Retirement Community as well as the many others at risk in our town. Their neighbors Tim Gamble and Karolyn Bertelsen, Linda Storlie and I have joined them, adding bells and claps of our own.
We ring a variety of bells, with each bell having its own story to tell. Gamble rings a small Burmese prayer bell from when his family lived in Burma. The bell would be rung in a temple alcove to scare away evil spirits. Bertelsen has a Swiss cowbell acquired during a stay in Switzerland with her husband, Tim. They have several nurses in the family and their thoughts are often with them. Storlie has Cosanti bronze wind bells she bought at Paradise Valley in Arizona at the studio/foundry of Paolo Soleri, an architectural student of Frank Lloyd Wright. My bell is a Demolay bell which was given to me by a musician friend and proud military veteran, John Hiscox, for use in “Sea Cruise” at Marc Reigel oldie singalongs that I organized for years. John died last year, so I consider this a memorial to him, as well.
Bruce and Jan Roberts ring a bell from Holland and from their balcony lead the clapping to express their gratitude to all the health workers and, as Jan, says, “other brave persons who are putting their lives on the line by working during this pandemic.” On Memorial Day, the group also applauded veterans. Bruce, who had to parachute out of an F-86 jet fighter in the early 60s, recalled that five of his fighter pilot friends in the U.S. Air Force had died in plane crashes and “they have missed more than 50 years with their children and grandchildren that I have enjoyed with mine.”
Bruce and Jan Roberts summed up all our feelings as follows: “We older adults who live in the Village on the Cannon, in this wonderfully pleasant, age-friendly town of Northfield, owe so much to the nurses, physicians, health aides, emergency response workers, delivery staff, service and retail workers, volunteers and police officers who put themselves in harm's way to enable us to sustain our health and well-being in this difficult time. They are the true patriots of today’s world. It is, frankly, a gift to us to be able to show our small degree of noisy gratitude back to all who make our marvelous community a safe and friendly place to live."