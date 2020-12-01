The Northfield City Council on Dec. 1 approved a 3.7% increase in the city’s tax levy, a rise that will lead to higher taxes for property owners whose land values have increased over the last 12 months.
The 3.7% increase raises the levy from $10.23 million in 2020 to $10.61 million next year. The additional dollars will help pay for Riverfront enhancements, Comprehensive Plan updates, an accounting system upgrade, parks consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, police wellness equipment and translation services. The city is retaining approximately $650,000 in reserve, anticipating potential reductions in state aid. The increase, lower than the 5.7% initial figure the council approved in September, includes the use of $348,000 for reserves.
The increase is the lowest the council has authorized since at least 2012. City Administrator Ben Martig noted taxes on a homeowner whose property has increased in value from $250,000 to $265,000 would see and increase of about $14 per month. Property taxes on a commercial property that increased in value from $200,000 to $212,000 are projected to increase by approximately $362 next year. A $250,000 residential property that has not changed in value would see city taxes decrease by around $34 in 2021.
In being the lone no vote against the levy, Councilor David DeLong, as he has done in prior meetings, questioned the validity of comparing Northfield’s relatively low tax rate to comparable cities due to the sizable number of college students who live in the city. He noted even with that in mind, the city of Faribault’s proposed 2021 tax levy was still lower than Northfield’s.
DeLong questioned the council’s recent decision to approve 2.5% pay raises for themselves and the mayor last summer and implement gas and electric franchise fees to replace special assessments.
“Increase, increase, increase,” he said of the council’s spending habits.
DeLong was later also the lone no vote on the city’s $14.61 million 2021 budget. The council set the 2021 Housing & Redevelopment Authority levy at $278,204 and the Economic Development Authority figure at $272,985.
The council also approved a 1% increase in water fees, 1.75% rise in wastewater fees and 5% increase in stormwater fees but made no change to garbage collection rates. The estimated total impact for the average utility user is $1.12 per month.