Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann on Monday called the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while in police custody late last month part of the ongoing problem of systemic racism and discussed the ways district officials are working to ensure an equitable local environment.
Hillmann's comments came during a school board discussion on the recent death of Floyd, which has set off protests and riots across the country along with calls for changes to how police operate. Activists say Floyd's death comes amidst a spate of unjust killings of black people, including Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
On Friday, Hillmann urged Northfielders not to underestimate how much those deaths impact local black students and colleagues and the mistrust that can cause black Americans.
Hillmann said to combat racism, which he deemed “a long-standing stain,” staff need to be better informed, and have the skills to interrupt instances of bias. To Hillmann, true change will only come from modifying systems and decisions so they can become anti-racist and eliminating individual behavior that perpetuates inequality.
Although Northfield is known as being accepting and progressive, Hillmann said, there has been a spate of recent racist incidents, including two anonymous racist cards sent to Bridgewater Elementary School Principal Nancy Antoine. A report of someone creating a white power symbol in the snow near Northfield Middle School was reported late last year, and posters recruiting immigrants to learn English have been defaced with anti-immigrant slogans.
Despite the tendency of people to react angrily to those displays of prejudice, Hillmann said they must resist publicly calling out the perpetrators and instead personally hold them to account.
“We need to make sure we are trying to move that conversation forward,” Hillmann said.
NPS holds cultural competency training for staff
To meet statewide teacher re-licensing requirements, the district has held cultural competency training for at least 300 staff members during the last school year.
The training touched on making sure staff members understand bias, the social construct of race and how microaggressions negatively impact school culture.
Northfield Public Schools staff has taken part in a virtual conversation with the Northfield Black Student Union. The Student Union was formed in February 2018 as a space for black students to gather, converse and educate/inform non-black peers.
The district has prioritized recruiting and retaining professionals of color. Northfield recently hired a black guidance counselor and assistant principal.
School Board Chairwoman Julie Pritchard said ensuring equity is a part of Northfield’s vision statement. She noted the school environment, including staff, must reflect the diversity of the student body.
To Pritchard, the continuous striving for racial equity is driven by the knowledge that Northfield can always be a more equitable place, and that provides a framework for decision-making.
“Culturally, we are looking at that more deeply,” she said.