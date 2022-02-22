As winter ever so slowly inches towards spring, the choirs of Northfield High School and Northfield Middle School are joining forces in a combined concert that will give attendees reason to applaud.
At 7 p.m. Saturday in the NHS gymnasium, over 320 sixth- through eighth-grade vocalists will perform. Two mass numbers, as well as pieces unique to the 10 separate ensembles represented, are on the program.
Nevertheless, choir directors Kyle Eastman of NHS and Michelle Bendett of NMS expect the evening to clock in at about an hour.
“This is the first time we’ve done a combined middle/high school choral concert,” said Eastman.
Added Bendett, “There have been district-wide choir festivals for years—including a virtual one in 2021—always during the school day. A lot of parents request a chance to watch but we haven’t been able to accommodate that.”
Eastman observes that Northfield has a long-standing practice of district-wide band and orchestra concerts but nothing similar on the choral side.
So even though Saturday’s show won’t involve the elementary choirs, presenting the NMS and NHS choristers in one concert is a step in that direction, he explained.
“We’re excited for these groups to experience singing together in a setting they haven’t before, and to share their music all together for a broader audience,” said Eastman.
“We certainly see this as important from a program recruitment standpoint because it’s about bridging the gap between singing in middle and high school.”
Bendett agrees that hearing the older students sing, and having the chance to perform with them in front of an appreciative audience, is valuable for her sixth- through eighth-grade vocalists.
“And a concert like this lets parents see the continuation of what choir looks and sounds like from middle school through high school,” said Bendett.
“When singers at these different levels unite in solidarity with other singers, it can be inspirational.”
Saturday’s concert will open and close with mass choir selections, leading off with the the rhythmic Polynesian folk song “Tongo” and ending with the stirring “We Will Rise Up Together” by composer Jim Papoulis.
“There’s a thread of togetherness and unity in many of our concert choices,” said Eastman. “A lot of the songs are about either supporting one another or celebrating together.”
To that end, the treble-voice NHS ensemble Cantabile has programmed “I Will,” a poignantly beautiful piece written by Northfield composer and collaborative pianist Mary Carpenter Davis that speaks about supporting loved ones in their darkest hours.
And at the NMS level, Bendett’s combined 7/8 grade chorus is slated to sing Roger Emerson’s arrangement of the spirited “Rhythm of Life,” a true choral classic.
“It’s such an ensemble effort,” said Bendett. “There are seven different melodies that weave together as the song progresses. And let’s face it—it’s the middle of winter, it’s cold and hard to be motivated right now, so the fast tempo plus the energy and clear diction required for ‘Rhythm’ make it kind of an athletic feat requiring teamwork.
“Everyone has to pull their weight, and it’s an adrenaline rush that wakes us up.”
Two student teachers, both of whom are senior vocal music education majors at St. Olaf College, have been working this quarter at NMS and NHS—Paige Romero with Eastman and Zoe Garcia with Bendett. Each will direct at least one number in concert.
Garcia will conduct the sixth graders in Rollo Dilworth’s “The Water is Wide” (along with “Bring Me a Little Water, Sylvie”) while Romero will lead the NHS Concert Choir in the Josephine Poelinitz arrangement of “City of Heaven.”
“Pre-pandemic, I sang it with the St. Olaf Choir on tour,” said Romero. “I’m really excited to see the application of the same piece at a different age level and in a different environment.”
Students are similarly primed for the concert experience.
NHS freshman Avari Parker, an alto in Cantabile who also sings with the Northfield Youth Choir’s Anime ensemble, thinks the combined NMS/NHS concert is a great idea.
“I would have liked this opportunity when I was a middle school choir member,” said Parker. “I’m looking forward to singing with other people for an audience and spreading joy through our music.”
Senior Calvin Weis, a tenor who is all-in with singing as a member of both NHS Concert Choir and Raider Kor, is particularly eager for the mass choir experiences.
“I really like large-group singing,” said Weis.
With over 320 voices raising up the same notes and rhythms, Weis should not be disappointed on Saturday night, even if the masks worn have a somewhat volume-dampening effect.
Incidentally, the 2022 district-wide choral festival takes place Friday afternoon at WMS. And last weekend, four NHS upper-class students represented their school and community in All-State choirs at the MMEA Midwinter Clinic in Minneapolis.
“People should see this,” said Eastman, endorsing Saturday’s combined NMS/NHS concert.
“Despite all the ickiness the pandemic has brought with it, this concert is a new opportunity for all of these singers. We hope it will be really positive for them, their parents and all audience members.”