The sun glistened off the newly fallen snow Wednesday morning at Northfield Veterans Park as American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4393 members gathered along with a small crowd to commemorate Veterans Day.
Those in attendance distanced themselves from each other, a sign of the COVID-19 global health emergency, a pandemic that has impacted society in a way not seen since the 1918 flu pandemic — coincidentally exactly 102 years after the armistice ending World War I was signed, a truce the now-federal holiday honors.
At the same time, however, as a rifle salute filled the air with the reminder of the sacrifice veterans have made since the nation’s founding, a patriotic bond greater than the temporary hardship was evident.
One person in attendance was Peter Grossman, a 90-year-old Air Force, Marine and National Guard veteran. A New Prague native, Grossman enlisted when he was 17 years old in 1947, soon deploying to Hawaii at a time of regular atomic bomb testing. He later served during the Korean War, was in the National Guard for 34 years, and retired as a full colonel. Today, Grossman said he wants Americans to seek peace and honor veterans.
“Everybody should remember, once you serve you always serve,” he said.
Vietnam War veteran Karl Hella of Northfield served from 1968-71 and also spoke of the sacrifice veterans have given for the country.
“We need to keep honoring the people who are willing to stand up for our freedoms,” he said.
Veterans Day activities take place throughout the region
Despite a reduction in in-person Veterans Day events, cities across the region still honored veterans. Owatonna American Legion Post 77 hosted a Veterans Day lunch. Owatonna and Faribault Hy-Vee stores offered free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans. Faribault American Legion Post 43 hosted an honor guard and color guard at Rice County Courthouse, a free frozen turkey dinner, and Bingo.