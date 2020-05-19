Minnesota’s election filing period for federal, state and local races began Tuesday, and within hours two familiar faces had already filed for re-election to the City Council.
Councilors David DeLong and Brad Ness had already filed for re-election to their council positions. In addition to DeLong’s Second Ward seat and Ness’s at large position, the mayoralty and the Third Ward seat currently held by Erica Zweifel will be on the ballot.
DeLong, whose ward covers the south side of the city, is a longtime councilor who first served on the council in the 1990s and returned in 2012. Now seeking a third consecutive term, he’s known for his outspoken manner and fiscally conservative approach. In addition to his time on the council, DeLong has served on the Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and other boards. During the day, he works for Bon Appetit, Carleton College’s food service provider.
As the coronavirus pandemic devastates the national and global economy, DeLong said he decided to run because he believes his experience and cautious approach to government spending are needed now more than ever.
“In the coronavirus era, it will be even more important to fund necessities as opposed to desires,” he said. “Until we get back on our feet, we may have to cut back on stuff we want and concentrate on what we need.”
Ness has served just one term on the City Council, though he served eight years on the Northfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Board. He ran for the at-large seat in 2016 because he was concerned about a dearth of civility between council members.
“I thought that decorum was lacking in meetings,” he said. “Since then, I think a lot of that has been corrected.”
Ness said that his time on the council has been an adjustment and learning experience, but he’s come to have a deep understanding of how the city works. Like DeLong, Ness promised to take a fiscally cautious approach as the city recovers economically.
“I’ve often been focused on trying to control expenses,’ he said. “Given the current economic situation, that is vitally important.”
Councilor Zweifel’s seat, which covers the north side of the city, will also be on the ballot. After talking with her family, Zweifel decided against seeking what would have been a fourth term on the Council.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “It becomes such a part of you, and I’ve really enjoyed it. But I think it’s time for a break.”
Having first been elected to the board in depths of the 2008-09 “Great Recession” along with then-councilor, now Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Zweifel said she gained a respect for the importance of fiscal caution. In addition to maintaining the fiscal health of the city, Zweifel said she’s also pushed hard to reduce the city’s maintenance backlog. She proudly noted that many of the most crucial maintenance projects have been completed over her tenure.
It’s not yet clear how many additional candidates will file for Council, as the filing period runs through June 2. If necessary, a primary election on Aug. 14 could help to whittle down the field for November.
Northfield’s School Board doesn’t have primary elections, so its members have awhile longer before they decide whether or not to seek re-election. For the school board, filing opens on July 28 and closes on Aug. 10.
Already, one current School Board member has said that he doesn’t intend to seek re-election. Rob Hardy announced his intentions in December, saying he’s satisfied with two terms and wants to join his wife, Carleton College Classics Professor Clara Hardy, on her sabbatical.
Three term incumbent Ellen Iverson, who works during the day at Carleton's Science Education Resource Center, said that she plans on joining Hardy in stepping down from the board after her term is complete.
"I'm looking for new challenges and am looking forward to serving the district in other ways," Iverson said. "At this point, I think it's time to give someone else a chance.
40-year incumbent Noel Stratmoen and Vice Chair Amy Goerwitz are the other two incumbents. At this point, both said they’re unsure as to whether they will seek re-election this fall.
Dundas
In Dundas, longtime Councilor John Cruz says he's undecided about running again. Cruz said he's enjoyed his time on the council, but wants to make sure that he'd have enough time to fulfill his responsibilities if he does seek re-election.
Cruz said that if she does decide to run again, he wants to see the city continue to focus on lowering property taxes and increasing business development. At the same time, he said the council must be careful to guard Dundas's "small town feel."
The other incumbent on the ballot is Chad Pribyl. Neither Pribyl nor Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell could be reached for comment, despite multiple attempts.