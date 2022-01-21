After a thoughtful discussion regarding the pros and cons of instituting a temporary 30-day citywide mask ordinance to stem the spread of the persistent Omicron variant, the Northfield City Council rejected the mandate Jan. 18.
The emergency ordinance 1030 requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces needed five votes to pass. City Council members Suzie Nakasian, Jami Reiseter, Clarice Grenier Grabau and George Zuccolotto voted in favor of the mandate, while Mayor Rhonda Pownell and councilor Brad Ness voted against the ordinance. Councilor Jessica Peterson White was absent.
"My preference would be to encourage masking," said the mayor prior to the vote. "I think a mandate is the wrong approach."
Councilor Ness, who voted against the ordinance, said he based his decision to vote against the ordinance on two issues: the results of a Northfield Chamber of Commerce survey that showed 64% out of 691 respondents were opposed to a mandate; and the comments from many community members who said they wouldn't spend money in Northfield and instead do their shopping in Faribault and Lakeville if a mask mandate was adopted now.
Voting in favor of the ordinance, Councilor Reister explained why, as a physician and a caring community member, she advocated for the mandate.
"We all have pandemic fatigue," she said. "No one more so than the tired frontline workers. But this virus is not tired, that's why it is mutating to stay alive."
Reister explained that her heightened concern was based on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that shows case rates doubling every two days, a statistic not seen in the last two years of the pandemic.
"It's spreading like wild fire," she said. "I'm not here to be popular. I know this is a challenge for retailers who deal with mask hostility. The issue is how to get people to care for people more. I'm not interested in not acting. I prefer to act; this is the right thing to do. I would lose sleep if I didn't try to do something."
Reister continued, "We have vulnerable people in our community. Our ERs are full; their staffs are drowning. Long-haul COVID is real. Treatments for Delta are not working for Omicron. This virus is so unpredictable and case rates are doubling every two days."
Two community members attended the meeting and spoke out passionately against the mandate. One claimed she wouldn't spend a dime shopping in Northfield if it passed. Another said that even if the council passed the mandate, he would not comply with the emergency ordinance.
In an online appeal, Lorraine Rovig urged the council to pass the ordinance "for all those in the senior community who are vaccinated and boosted but have working age relatives who might contract the omicron variant."
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott who compiled the slide presentation as background on the mask ordinance for the council, was asked before the vote how difficult it would be for his officers to enforce a temporary mandate.
"Our community is stressed," Elliott said. "The Police Department will enforce these laws if enforcement is necessary. We'll do it with compassion and understanding as best we can."