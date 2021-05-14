Cecilia Cornejo knew a single voice alone could not capture the views Northfielders have on the community they live in or what constitutes feeling at home.
With that in mind, Cornejo embarked on a mission to capture those differing viewpoints. Now, two years later, her creation is coming to fruition as a large community quilt and 16-minute audio piece spotlighting those realities on display this week at Northfield Arts Guild. There's more: this week's exhibit is only a fraction of the results of her work.
The process
In 2019, Cornejo, a Chilean immigrant and Carleton College cinema and media studies instructor, was “inspired by the houses on stilts in my native Chile, as well as the Minnesotan tradition of ice fishing,” began "The Wandering House" project by converting an ice house into a recording studio, taking the studio to different locations within the community. She invited community members to enter the house and record their thoughts on the concept of “home,” along with their vision for the town.
She collected 36 hours of audio from Northfielders ranging in age from 2 to 91 years. That fall, Cornejo also worked with Lanesboro residents and was invited to implement the project as an artist in residence at Lanesboro Arts. She noted participants in Northfield and Lanesboro were encouraged to enter the space alone and record responses to questions presented in advance.
“As a modern-day confessional and conceived solely for this purpose, "The Wandering House" offered a private, non-judgmental space for people to speak freely,” Cornejo said.
Last September, Cornejo invited Northfielders to embroider bits of what was recorded in "The Wandering House" in the previous year on provided squares of fabric. The quotes came from audio snippets responding to the prompt, “I know I am home when…."
Fifty two squares were claimed in less than 10 days in Northfield. From there, needleworkers who took part in the activity met via Zoom from September to December. Cindy Starkey Robinson then quilted the segments together.
“The Northfield Community Quilt takes the cherished tradition of quilt-making into an unexpected direction,” Cornejo added. “It features pieces of different dimensions with embroidering styles that are dissimilar and uneven in terms of proficiency. In doing so, the quilt calls attention to the heterogeneity of the community that has produced it, celebrating everyone’s contribution to the whole. Furthermore, the quilt functions as both a repository of the testimonies recorded and as a testament to creativity and collaboration at a time of uncertainty and isolation.”
The audio component of the exhibit, "Sonic Landscapes of Rural Minnesota," is considered an offshoot of "The Wandering House" and intended to explore the notions of home and belonging from a rural point of view.
The sounds, which last 16 minutes, 26 seconds, represent less than 1% of the audio collected in Northfield. Participants included farmers, high school and college students, people with disabilities, immigrants, and others. Cornejo plans to spend the summer and fall “finding meaningful connections, developing themes, as well as deciphering a structure from which to develop a short film and a sound-mapping website populated by ambient local sounds as well as micro-stories.”