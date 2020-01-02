Northfielders will gather Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 for a pair of celebrations honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
The first free event, Arts for Martin, takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Arcadia Charter School, 1719 Cannon Road. The second takes place at 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, at Emmaus Church.
Arts are the unifying factor in the 16th annual event at Arcadia.
“Music, dance, spoken word, poetry and visual art meld together into a performance that thoughtfully and intentionally speaks to the legacy Dr. King left us,” according to a release.
Nationally-known composer Dan Kallman will be the guest presenter and speak about the Justice Choir movement, a group he formed in Northfield. Joining the Justice Choir is the A for M Band, Prairie Creek Orchestra, Arcadia dancers, singers Traci Buckle and Mark Fischer, songwriter Tim Goodwin, the Aztec Dancers and Laura Baker Choir.
The Emmaus Church celebration, sponsored by the Northfield Human Rights Commission, features music, including the Northfield Youth Choir and the Justice Choir. St. Olaf Associate Professor of English Joan Hepburn will speak. Refreshments will be offered.
"It's a really good thing," said Northfield Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad. "It's a good reminder that the work that Dr. King and other people involved in the Civil Rights movement isn't over."
Although Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, organizer, Arts for Martin organizer Bob Gregory-Bjorklund said today’s world still needs his message.
“We still need Martin Luther King and what he talked about and what he stood for and what he did,” he said. “There is still injustice in the world, and his words speak to that injustice.”
Gregory-Bjorklund is calling for all Northfielders to go back to King’s message of inclusion and see how that applies to their lives. To him, King’s message is not only needed for those who judge others by the color of their skin but also to people who are prejudiced against those with a different sexual identity, economic status or political party.
Gregory-Bjorklund began organizing the event in 2005 when he placed a call to performing artists asking them to describe Martin Luther King Jr., his life work and how that connected to their lives.
“We can tend to compartmentalize Dr. King and put him up on that pedestal and not think about how his life still applies,” he said. To him, the most important part of the night for those in attendance is to be moved by the art, recommit to the idea that the world can be a better place and understand that King’s words can help them in that journey.
“The evening is not just a variety show, it’s a combination of performances full of meaning that really bring us to a deeper place by the end of the evening, and that evening culminates … it culminates with a piece that Dan (Kallman) wrote for our first Arts for Martin, and that piece ends with everyone singing together, ‘We shall overcome,’” Bjorklund said. “And to me that is the highlight and the deepest part of the evening.”