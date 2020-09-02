Brent Dunkelberger
Seventh grade math teacher at Northfield Middle School
In his spare time: He enjoys basketball, racquetball, hiking, biking, kayaking, DIY projects, Minnesota Vikings
Why teaching? He enjoys working such kids and finds fulfillment in helping them grasp new concepts. He wants to be a positive role model.
Leslie Miller Gordinier
Resource teacher, K-5-special education at Bridgewater Elementary School
In her free time: She enjoys reading, yoga, visiting and exploring state parks and local nature areas, and spending time with her husband and two children.
Why teaching? She said she chose to teach because of the endless possibilities lifelong learning brings. She believes there is nothing like the moment she sees a student's face when they reach a goal or learn something new.
Lisa Hood
Early childhood special education at Northfield Community Education Center.
In her free time: She enjoys yoga, cooking and traveling internationally.
Why teaching? Hood said she was inspired by her kindergarten teacher, who she described as the kindest, most compassionate person she's ever met.
Erin Johnson
English teacher at Northfield High School
In her free time: Johnson enjoys reading, biking and traveling (though not lately, due to COVID-19).
Why teaching? To lead students to a broader understanding of literature.
Marckileine Legros
Counselor at Northfield High School
In her free time: She enjoys traveling and dancing.
Why education? She believes all students can be successful with the right resources and support and wants to make sure students receive that help.
Bridgette Leigh
Birth through age 6 early childhood special education teacher at Northfield Community Education Center.
In her free time: She enjoys reading, hiking and swimming.
Why teaching? She chose to teach as part of a lifelong passion for education. She thinks of the profession as part of who she is and finds everything about education interesting. She views teaching as a way of guiding her students to discover their own potential and enable them to make a difference.
McKenzie Mikulski
Special education teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary
Why teaching? She said she has always wanted to be a teacher because she loves building learners and seeing children learn throughout the year.
Stephanie Peterson
Algebra 2/math teacher at Northfield High School
In her free time: Peterson enjoys swimming, marathons and triathlons (she completed a full Ironman last year).
Why teaching? Peterson said she wants to help students develop the needed lifelong skill of learning so they are set up for success.
Andy Richardson
Industrial arts teacher at Northfield High School.
In his free time: He enjoys the outdoors, sports, ultimate Frisbee, photography, birding, reading and home repair.
Why teaching? He said he saw the need and knew he could make a difference.
Heather Rose
Seventh grade math teacher at Northfield Middle School
In her free time: She enjoys running, camping, hunting and reading books.
Why teaching? She said she wants to follow in the footsteps of the inspiring teachers she had while growing up.
Melissa Roth
Special education teacher at Northfield High School
In her free time: She enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, camping and reading.
Why teaching? She loves learning and being creative and gets to do both as a teacher while working with extraordinary people.
Lee Rudebusch
Science teacher at Northfield High School
In his free time: Rudebusch enjoys backpacking, biking, skiing, hiking, cooking podcasts and science fiction.
Why teaching? Rudebusch developed a passion and love for science that he gets to share every day. He sees teaching as a dynamic career that pushes him to be innovative and caring. He also believes public education is the most important part of a community.
Mollie Schwartz
K-5 music specialist at Sibley Elementary School
In her free time: She enjoys baking, photography, theater and playing the ukulele.
Why education? Schwartz said she has a passion for music education and a background in the art form. She views music as a critical part of education from a young age. She also was inspired from the work of her mother as a second grade teacher.
Bernard Selwan
Ninth, 10th, 11th grade math teacher at Northfield High School
In his free time: He enjoys music, movies, basketball, reading and traveling
Why education? He describes himself as a teacher and continuous learner. He enjoys dealing with teenagers and changing their perspectives on math by creating a nurturing, healthy and creative environment as a steppingstone for lifelong learning.
Ella Stromme
Social worker at Northfield Area Learning Center and Northfield Community Education Center.
In her free time: Stromme enjoys cooking, crafting, binge-watching TV shows and exercising.
Why teaching? Stromme said she chose social work because she wanted to serve as a bridge for individuals and families to access community resources.