Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH SATURDAY TO BECOME DANGEROUSLY COLD SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Saturday when wind chills of 25 below zero to 35 below zero will be common. A Wind Chill Watch then goes into effect Saturday night through Sunday morning east of Interstate 35 and Monday morning west of Interstate 35 for wind chills of 35 below zero to 50 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&