Work has been completed on projects made possible by the successful 2018 referendum to construct a new Greenvale Park Elementary building near the former school and conduct other renovations.
The new Greenvale Park school, at 90,000 square feet, is bigger than the approximately 65,000-square-foot footprint of the former Greenvale Park building. Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the abundant amount of natural light in the new building and the small and large group offerings made possible by the new space are additional positives of the new school.
In the new school, each grade has a collaborative work area.
The former Greenvale Park building was constructed in 1971 with an open concept, which at the time was seen as forward thinking, means Greenvale lacked space to provide the interventions and small group work many students needed. Approximately $1 million in renovations has been completed on the former Greenvale Park building as it transitions into Northfield Community Education Center.
“We are just overjoyed with just being able to be in this place,” Hillmann said.
At Sibley Elementary School, a new cafeteria that is more than double the size of the former space and includes an updated kitchen was built. There is an expanded media center, added conference space and more room for small group work. Office space was extended, allowing for more nurse’s office storage. A student services suite was created and allows space for the school psychologist and behavior coach. Hillmann noted the district wanted the psychologist to have a quiet place to help students and the behavior coach to not be too connected with the front office. A customer service window has been installed, work Hillmann said is necessary for security reasons and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sibley, which was built in the 1960s, was also expanded in 1976, 1991 and 2009.
Hillmann noted the projects have ensured that all three district elementary schools have similar components.
“This has turned out really well,” Hillmann said.
The $41 million referendum passed with the approval of 63% of voters and was a slimmed-down version of a $109 million package that failed in 2017. The district identified the need for the projects in a 2016 strategic plan. In other work done following the referendum, Offices for district staff will be at Longfellow School this year, joining the Alternative Learning Center, which will continue to be housed on the top floor.