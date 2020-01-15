An Apple Valley woman has become the third Republican to announce her candidacy to replace incumbent Second Congressional District Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota.
Erika Cashin, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, announced her candidacy Wednesday in a press release. She joins Tyler Kistner and Rick Olson as candidates for the Republican nomination.
In announcing her candidacy, Cashin derided Craig for what Cashin said is her alignment “with the most extreme elements of her party on issue after issue.”
“She does not represent the centrist or center-right core of our district, and her focus has been lost on the things most important to her constituents,” Cashin said in the release. “... I’m appalled that Angie Craig would invoke the oath of office as justification for her partisan political agenda of impeaching the president.”
Born and raised in Duluth, Cashin graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with an international relations degree. After graduating, she married Navy Diver John Cashin, and the couple were on naval stations in New Hampshire, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and in Washington.
The release states Cashin, after joining the Air Force in 1996, attended officer training school in Alabama, and career specialty training in Mississippi, followed by duty stations in New Mexico, Wisconsin and Texas.
She moved to Minnesota in 2008 when she became commander of the 934th Force Support Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis, commanding more than 200 military and civilian employees.
“I’m new to politics, but not new to leadership, having honorably served presidents from both parties,” she said in the release. “I’m an innovator, a disruptor of the status quo. And I’ve used these skills to rally people together and inspired them to accomplish shared goals, from grassroots to international achievements.”