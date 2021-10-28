An award-winning, if not widely known, musical is the featured fall theatrical performance at Northfield High School during the first two weekends of November.
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Rupert Holmes’ musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, will spotlight 26 ninth- through 12th graders, plus 14 more students in technical support positions.
“This cast has been very diligent,” said artistic director Bob Gregory-Bjorklund.
“We tried to look for something that would fit the talent pool we had and also challenge them, and I’m hearing some nice things happening with the students’ voices.”
Set in Victorian England at the Music Hall Royale, “Drood” is something of a play within a play; the leading players each portray two characters while unspooling the complex tale of vulnerable, attractive Rosa Bud, devious John Jasper, caring but corrupting Princess Puffer and ill-fated Edwin Drood.
“The audience gets to decide the ending of ‘Drood,’ and I loved the uniqueness of that,” said Gregory-Bjorklund, whose work with NHS musicals and plays stretches back over two decades.
“I had never seen this show but I knew enough about it that I found it intriguing—and I’m a fan of shows that directly engage the audience, so this appealed to me as a director.”
Calling “Drood” a comical whodunnit, Gregory-Bjorklund explained that NHS sophomore Brady Dietz, in the role of the Chairman, will guide audiences through the voting process that allows them to decide who murdered Edwin Drood.
“They choose the murderer from among seven different characters,” said Gregory-Bjorklund, noting the charming Rosa Bud (portrayed by junior Grace Ryden) is engaged to Drood (junior Kiara Artley) but is the object of several characters’ affection.
“The love interest really drives the story,” said Gregory-Bjorklund.
Artley, as the eponymous Drood, is an experienced young actor who enthusiastically embraces the multi-layered musical.
“Oh, I absolutely love the show,” said Artley, whose stage persona expands to include that of Dick Datchery plus Drood.
“Getting to play more than one role presents a greater challenge for the actors but also makes it much more rewarding and fun.
“And Rupert Holmes was very strategic in writing this so that you never run out of mysteries to solve or memorable show tunes to help you solve them.”
“Drood” includes rollicking numbers like “There You Are” and “Off to the Races” as well as the beautifully poignant “Moonfall.”
When first produced on Broadway, “Drood” captured numerous kudos in 1986, including five Tony Awards, eight Drama Desk Awards and five Outer Critics Circle Awards. A 2013 Broadway revival resulted in five Tony Awards that year.
“I think audiences will love the grandness of the musical; the score, the dances and the costumes all contribute to how spectacular and sparkling this is,” said senior Oden Hoff, a local stage veteran seen in “Drood” as the ambiguous Princess Puffer.
“Princess Puffer can be whatever the actor wants her to be,” said Hoff. “And I think Princess Puffer is a lot like me in that she is boisterous and loves when others laugh, which mirrors a lot of what I see in my own life.”
Junior Isaac Leer, on the other hand, plays against type as the villainous John Jasper.
“John Jasper is creepy,” said Leer. “Throughout the show he becomes increasingly unhinged, sometimes when you least expect it.
“But I love playing a character that’s so unpredictable, and our director has given me a lot of freedom to try new things.”
Leer, Hoff and their peers have been preparing “Drood” over the past two months, interspersing stage blocking with vocal rehearsals (led by NHS choral director Kyle Eastman) and dance sessions (with show choreographer Shari Setchell).
Praised Gregory-Bjorklund, “Shari’s choreography elevates the show, and the kids work very hard to enact her vision.”
Dan Kallman conducts the pit orchestra, which includes several student musicians.
While students have worn masks throughout the rehearsal process, they have received permission to be maskless on stage for performances. Vaccinations are recommended, though not required, for audience members, and masks are mandatory.
“It feels like progress to perform in the first in-person [NHS] production since the pandemic shutdown,” said Hoff.
“Because of masks, as actors we’ve had to be even more intentional about diction and sound projection and that’s called for an increase in flexibility, patience and sacrifice.”
Like others, Gregory-Bjorklund adapted to expanded use of technology during the pandemic and even directed an outdoor version of “War of the Worlds” last fall to outwit COVID.
“I’m glad we discovered the power of online and remote meetings,” said Gregory-Bjorklund, “but nothing duplicates the experience and power of a live performance.”
And, true to form, Gregory-Bjorklund is excited about introducing local theater goers to a musical that may be new to them.
“They may not know ‘Drood’ yet,” said Gregory-Bjorklund, “but they’re going to have a great time with it.”