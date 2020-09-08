It’s the time of year for jackets, crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice everything, but there’s something else the start of fall signifies: flu season.
Health professionals recommend everyone 6 months of age and older receive the flu vaccination annually. As the country continues efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19, health professionals are especially urgent in their message to get vaccinated.
“We don’t know what the season will bring as far as the level of flu illness, but that’s why we want people to get vaccinated now,” said Deb Purfeerst, director of Rice County Public Health. “Both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses. We know thousands of Minnesotans end up in the hospital due to the flu each year, and having both those circulating, we want to keep both of those cases down to not overwhelm the healthcare system.”
It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, which is another reason why Purfeerst encourages early vaccinations. Influenza typically circulates between October and May, she said, but it’s never too late to get vaccinated, either.
“We’re fortunate we have a vaccine to help lessen severity [of influenza],” Purfeerst said. “That’s’ not the case with COVID, so we want to keep as many people healthy and out of the hospital as possible.”
Getting the flu vaccination doesn’t just protect the one who received the vaccine, Purfeerst explained. It also prevents the spread of the flu to those who could get sick with complications. For example, she said it’s important for those who spend a lot of time with children under 6 months, who are too young for the vaccination, to get a flu shot. Those most likely to experience complications of the flu are those 65 and older, children under 5, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions.
Since the circulating viruses change from year to year, Purfeerst said the vaccine may not always match the current virus exactly. But vaccine developers complete their research well before flu season starts to determine which viruses will most likely circulate in the U.S. based on what’s occurring in other countries.
“Typically most flu vaccines have protections against four different strains,” Purfeerst said. “Those in the business of developing flu vaccines are definitely attempting to match what is most likely to circulate.”
Vaccinations serve as “one tool in the toolbox” of preventing the spread of the flu, she said. Many preventative measures are similar to those already being enforced during the pandemic: washing hands, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and staying at home when sick. With that comes wearing a mask and social distancing, which have become customary responses to the coronavirus pandemic but can also ward off the flu.
Where to go
A number of healthcare facilities, pharmacies and sometimes even places of work are offering flu vaccinations starting this week. Rice County Public Health primarily focuses on congregate settings like senior living facilities, where access to flu vaccinations might pose a challenge this year. Public Health also has a special effort to provide vaccinations to uninsured and under-insured populations. Purfeerst encourages individuals to contact their primary healthcare provider or Public Health to learn how to access the vaccination.
Community clinics will look differently this year due to the safeguards applied in response to COVID-19. Where large group events previously drew in a number of clients lining up to receive the vaccination, Purfeerst said individuals may need to call to schedule their appointments in advance or wait in their cars to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Allina Health clinics are now accepting appointments for flu vaccinations, both from Allina patients and non-Allina patients. Those who scheduled appointments for other reasons will be offered the vaccine during their visit. These vaccines are injectable, and supplies for a nasal spray called FluMist will soon become available for patients ages 2 through 49.
“Getting an influenza vaccination is especially important with COVID-19 still very active in our community,” said Allina Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Rhame in a press release. “Co-infection with COVID-19 and influenza produces more serious disease. Since the flu and COVID-19 produce similar symptoms, it is even more important for people to get the flu shot as a way to reduce the likelihood of needing to use precious supplies, like tests, to rule out a COVID-19 infection. Getting a flu shot is one simple way people can contribute to the efforts to combat COVID-19 this year.”
Similarities between COVID-19 and influenza include common symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, body aches and headache. Changes or loss of taste or smell may point to coronavirus, symptoms not often associated with the flu. While both can result in severe illnesses and complications for seniors and babies, Purfeerst said healthy children over 5 are more at risk of the flu compared to COVID-19.
The Mayo Clinic Health System also encourages early vaccinations and stresses the need for community participation in slowing down both illnesses.
“With no vaccine for COVID-19, we’ll continue to see the virus spread and sicken people this fall and winter. Unfortunately, that will coincide with the upcoming flu season,” Martin Herrmann, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, said in a press release. “We need people to do their part and get the flu vaccine to lessen the severity of the upcoming flu season so we can continue to respond to COVID-19 as needed.”