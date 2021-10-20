Even as county leaders plan for a roundabout at the eastern Hwy. 19/Interstate 35 interchange, they’re worrying whether there’s enough to cover its construction.
The county’s cobbled together about $2.4 million in grant money to go with $750,000 in county funds, but during the Rice County Board of Commissioners Oct. 19 meeting, which included a virtual discussion with regional Minnesota Department of Transportation representatives, Board Chair Jeff Docken wondered what options the county has if bids exceed the funds available.
“How are we going to split this up?” he asked. “That would be a concern of ours.”
MnDOT District 6 Planning Director Heather Lukes deflected, saying that she’s waiting for updated project costs.
But Docken persisted, telling Lukes that “I don’t think the Rice County board should bear the full responsibility of any deficiency.”
Docken has reason to be concerned. Not only do construction costs continue to go up, but Lukes started off Tuesday’s presentation with a chart showing a steady decline in funding for the 11-county District 6’s road and bridge work, from close to $100 million in 2022 to about $70 million in 2026. The Hwy. 19/I-35 roundabout project is expected in 2023.
“The reduction causes many of our projects to have to slide out a year or two,” said Lukes, who added that bridge funding has decreased “quite a bit.”
What that means is that it’s unlikely there will be any extra dollars for projects like the roundabout, which is dependent solely on grants and county funds. And given Docken’s line of questioning, it appears to be a sore spot for the commissioner. After all, Hwy. 19 and I-35 are the state’s responsibility.
Commissioners for years pressed MnDOT officials to upgrade the interchange, which they see as unsafe. Making a left hand turn onto Hwy. 19 coming off the ramp from northbound I-35 can be challenging, especially for semis headed west to the Flying J to fill up. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe has said increased traffic to the travel center has worsened backups on the exit ramp.
The proposed roundabout, with six exits and entrances, is designed to enable easy access to and from I-35, Hwy 19 and several frontage roads. It’s also hoped that the roundabout will increase prospects for economic development nearby.
It wasn’t until 2019, after a decade of requests, that MnDOT officials suggested the county take the lead on the project. And it did. But despite a sizable budget, county leaders are still worried about filling a large funding gap.
Despite a Rice County’s ½-cent transportation sales tax and a $20 per vehicle surcharge — both dedicated to transportation — county leaders say it still has doesn’t have enough to make needed repairs and upgrades. Commission Galen Malecha appealed to state Rep. Brian Daniels and Sen. John Jasinski, both of Faribault, who attended the meeting, for additional dollars, particularly for cities.
Jasinski, who agreed general transportation doesn’t get enough state funding, previewed discussions about a possible surcharge on electric vehicles in the 2022 Legislative session. EVs are heavier, due to the batteries need to operate them, therefore more damaging to roads, he said. Jasinski also suggested there may be talks about additional taxes on auto parts. Both, he said, would create additional transportation funding.