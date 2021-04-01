Though painting with watercolors hasn't always been a part of Kathy Miller's life, it has been a vital tool to express the beauty she sees in the world around her for the last 13 years.
Developing a passion for drawing as a child, the Northfield resident first had the urge to delve deep into the watercolor world when she went on a girls retreat with her mother and siblings in 2004. She recalls standing on the bluffs in Winona overlooking the Mississippi below and being taken aback by the sun shining down on the beautiful fall colors.
Soon after, Miller participated in her first painting workshop. Once she retired from teaching in 2008, she looked for every workshop she could find. Now, she teaches a number of workshops throughout the year.
Growing up in St. Paul, she attended Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville and studied color and design at the University of Minnesota while working on a major in related arts/interior decorating and one drawing class at the University of River Falls, Wisconsin. She later earned a bachelor's in teaching from Mankato State College and a master's in education from St. Mary's University. She taught at Norwood/Young America and Lakeville for a combined 20 years.
Learning from other watercolor artists, books and technique, Miller found that her best teaching method was to keep painting and learn from her mistakes. Feeling like she was never too old to learn something knew, Miller is pleased with how her life's played out, even though she hasn't been painting her whole life.
"I don't regret it at all," said Miller. "I'm very thankful I had a career in elementary teaching and now am able to do something different."
Once Miller began painting with watercolor, she just knew that was what she wanted to paint with and had no interest in exploring acrylic or oil first. She found there was something special about the movement of the water as it mixes with the paint and the beautiful colors that can be created. Though sometimes it's challenging to control the path of the water, Miller says she's enjoyed the challenge and loves the process of being able to create something from of a blank piece of paper.
"You are never quite certain how it's going to unfold," said Miller. "It's been a great challenge for me, but a very satisfying one."
Many of Miller's compositions started while out in nature. Oftentimes when hiking, Miller said she'll see something that catches her eye, like the contrast of a certain scene with the light and shadows. She particularly enjoys capturing how the light is cast in a scene and adding contrast and value, what she calls "drama." She doesn't define her style as the "typical" light-wash watercolor style, but more as the saturation of color, details, patterns and contrast. Miller will often paint many layers on top of a color, let the paint dry and then go in and add another layer. Though sometimes it's challenging not to overwork the painting, Miller finds it exciting to see it develop.
She takes several photographs of scenes that catch her eye, studies the photo and immerses herself into it to get a feel for the movement. Before she begins painting, she sketches outlines to give her a general idea of the perspective. Miller tends to focus on nature because it's something she can really connect with. Flowers are her go-to, and after doing some challenging pieces she turns to flowers for a more meditative approach. In the last several years, Miller has gotten into painting birds and still lifes with flowers in vases and fruit in bowls. Just recently, she's been trying to expand on the subject matter she paints by including cityscapes — old buildings from trips she's taken. No matter the subject, Miller is always attracted to the contrast of the light and dark.
In her studio in Northfield, Miller typically teachers two-day workshops in the spring, summer and fall, hosting both beginner and intermediate classes. Though she was not able to teach classes last year, she is hopeful by fall she will be able to pick up where she left off.
"I absolutely loved teaching, it brings me back to my teaching days, although with a little different audience," said Miller with a laugh.
For now, Miller is looking forward to participating in the city's Riverwalk Market Fair beginning in late May through mid-October. Though she won't be there every week, she estimates she signed up for 10 time slots. Above all, Miller strives to send positive energy into the world with her paintings, and hopes they bring some joy and light into people's lives.