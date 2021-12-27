Beth Kallestad’s last day as the city of Northfield’s first-ever program coordinator for climate action and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was Dec. 27.
Kallestad joined the city in April 2019. Her position, initially approved as a temporary two-year role fueled by reserve funds, has since moved into the permanent column within the city’s regular annual budget.
Northfield’s 2018-2020 Strategic Plan listed climate change impacts and DEI among its top six priorities; with Kallestad on the job, Northfield adopted a Climate Action Plan in November 2019 and a Racial Equity Action Plan in July 2020.
“I’ve been glad to help get things set up and in place,” said Kallestad. “Some programs are about ready to launch, and the city is set to move into its next phase of operations.”
She explained that climate action initiatives and DEI efforts previously touched all city departments but didn’t have a specific “home” in any one.
“As city leadership started to implement that 2018-20 plan, they realized they needed someone to coordinate the efforts,” said Kallestad.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig praised Kallestad’s effectiveness and contributions.
“In her time on the job, Beth has been highly productive,” said Martig. “She is well connected in the community, and we really appreciate the foundation she has laid here to advance equity and promote climate action. Beth has made a tremendous impact on our community and within the city organization.”
Earlier in December, Northfield received a Silver designation from SolSmart, an organization led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and the International City/County Management Association. This recognized Northfield’s bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development.
Of the SolSmart Silver designation — a distinction achieved by over 400 cities, counties and small towns since the program began in 2016 — Kallestad said, “Northfield has a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity for our community by 2030. To achieve that goal, there will need to be an increase in locally generated energy such as on-site solar.”
Kallestad added that the city of Northfield, in partnership with the Great Plains Institute of Minneapolis, had worked towards the SolSmart Silver designation for the past year.
“Their [Great Plains Institute] support is what made it possible for us to get it all done,” said Kallestad. “The process required us to do a review of our existing code language and helped us realize we were in a pretty good spot.”
Challenges to advancing solar growth locally exist, Kallestad said, primarily with regard to the interconnection process to Xcel Energy’s electric grid.
“Xcel is working on those things, and we’re hoping for some changes that will accelerate onsite solar options,” said Kallestad.
Both she and Martig mentioned the Northfield City Council has a sustainable building policy on its January agenda they hope will be adopted.
“We also have received a large grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for tree-planting in 2022,” said Martig.
Kallestad is proud of her work with the Home Energy Squad, which does home assessments to help people identify which upgrades, improvements and/or behavior changes will result in lower energy consumption.
“We partnered with Growing Up Healthy, a local nonprofit, to share those options with residents of manufactured homes, and we’ve been able to help advance some weatherizing pieces for warmer, safer places to live,” said Kallestad.
Martig also cited the establishment of a new carbon reduction fund that Kallestad was instrumental in effecting.
“Next year, for the first time, we’ll have dollars set aside from franchise fees to create a sustainable funding source for continued investment in climate and carbon reduction goals,” said Martig. “Annually, we’ll have over $100,000 to fund those programs.”
He credits Kallestad with leadership in forging partnerships with the school district (think Healthy Communities Initiative) and creating equity initiatives across Northfield.
“She created an internal staff equity team to ensure equity and to help identify places where there might be implicit bias,” said Martig.
Finally, Kallestad interacted with Northfield’s largest energy consumers.
“In order for our climate action plan to work, it will take support from those large energy consumers, so I hope that will grow and become even stronger,” said Kallestad.
Kallestad formerly worked in watershed management and said she plans to return to that field at this point. Martig said Kallestad’s job is currently posted under the title “assistant to the city administrator.”
“It’s a special projects type of position to help advance our strategic plan and continue work on climate and equity-related work for the city,” said Martig.
Applications are open through Dec. 31. Martig said the city hopes to begin interviews in January and have a new person on the job by February or shortly thereafter.