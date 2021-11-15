Immediate and future needs are threatening the ability of local long-term care centers to meet the ever-present demand for their irreplaceable services.
“We need more staff to adequately care for residents,” said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Three Links.
“Our dedicated employees have worked so hard during the worst COVID-19 months — they worked tirelessly — and now, though exhausted, they’re working multiple shifts and covering gaps in the schedule.
“In simple terms, that means we may not be able to help you and your family when our services are required.”
Anderson’s dilemma is not isolated to Three Links and the 400 people served at its various campuses. Three colleagues — Jerry Ehn, vice president and chief operating officer at Northfield Hospital + Clinics; Tom Nielsen, president and CEO of Northfield Retirement Community; and Sandi Gerdes, executive director of Laura Baker Services Association — are equally concerned.
They united to pen a letter, explaining their plight, to the greater community in the hope some will answer the call and step forward, either as potential employees or as advocates to legislators in appealing for changes to the funding formula that governs nursing homes’ fee structure, which limits administrators’ options.
“There is a critical need for more staff,” said Gerdes. “If we can appeal to people’s better natures — if it’s possible for them to work — we want them to know we’re very flexible, that we offer both full- and part-time positions and we have a great mission.
“You talk about the heroes among us — they are our staff.”
A pervasive crisis
With nearly 120 years of collective experience in the long-term care industry, Anderson, Ehn, Gerdes and Nielsen are in full agreement: the challenges currently before them are like nothing they’ve seen before.
“We’re not like a store or restaurant — we can’t limit our hours,” said Gerdes. “This isn’t a job where you can work from home.”
Nielsen concurred.
“We can’t adjust our hours of operation because we’re needed 24/7, 365, with three meals a day provided to our residents, and trying to find enough workers to support that has been very difficult,” said Nielsen.
“We know there’s a labor shortage all over, with 2.5 jobs open for every person seeking employment, but we’re taking care of people here and we need some help with that.”
Added Anderson, “I started in the field 31 years ago and this has been the most difficult period of my career.”
Statewide, it’s estimated 23,000 jobs are open in long-term care, and that 70% of Minnesota nursing homes are necessarily limiting new admissions.
At NH+C Long-Term Care, Ehn says the primary need is for nursing assistants, although the other facilities list staffing needs in food service, housekeeping and maintenance, as well.
“We really are struggling,” said Ehn. “We have numerous openings for nursing assistants, and that has caused us to limit the number of residents we can have in the long-term care center.
“Normally we run at 40 but now we can have no more than 32 residents because we have to keep our census at a level we can support with our existing staff.”
Nielsen had to close down two of the smaller units at Northfield Retirement Community (NRC) recently and ask the residents to move elsewhere on campus where enough staff remained to assist them.
“Before COVID, we had 240 employees,” said Nielsen. “Now we’re down to 180 — that’s 60 staff we haven’t been able to replace in the last two years, and as a result we can take care of fewer residents.”
While NRC’s normal occupancy rate was previously at or above 90%, it currently sits at 56%.
“We have a waiting list, but we’re having to turn down the chance to care for people here because we do not have the staffing numbers to support them,” said Nielsen.
Anderson and the other administrators have the same quandary.
“Ideally, we need 60 more staff members to bring us back up to full staffing levels,” said Anderson. ‘Pre-COVID, we usually had 30 to 35 staff positions open, but that has doubled.” At Three Links, Anderson reports an inability to admit, with 22 open beds in the skilled care building as of last week.
“Previously, our occupancy rate ran at about 98% in that building,” said Anderson.
The situation is similar at Laura Baker, where Gerdes says two people have been waiting to enter a community home since August 2020; her waiting list overall is close to 20.
“We have 10 openings, but we can’t place people in them due to lack of staff,” said Gerdes. “We need people to take care of other people.”
Snowball effect on families, facilities
When a person needs the services of a long-term care facility but can’t find an opening near their home, more than one person is affected.
“It puts a large stress on families,” said Ehn.
“If an individual is discharged from the hospital and needs to go to a skilled nursing facility but there aren’t beds available here, they may have to go to other communities to receive that care and sometimes that is at a great distance.
“We’d like to keep people from the Northfield area in Northfield.”
Ehn says that, for shorter rehabilitation stays, being placed out of town may not be as problematic, but for those forced to live elsewhere for long periods, it can be a significant negative.
“They won’t know other people there, and that can take an emotional and social toll on them,” said Ehn.
Nielsen relates the recent experience of a colleague at a different hospital who had to call 43 Minnesota nursing homes to find a single available bed for a patient one afternoon.
“This isn’t only a problem in Northfield,” stressed Nielsen. “It’s an industry-wide problem.”
Funding formula facts
Anderson explains that long-term care facilities are not in control of the rates they charge for their services, which makes it challenging to pivot and offer higher wages for necessary staff in today’s competitive labor market.
“Annually, the Department of Human Services informs every nursing home what their rates will be for the coming year,” said Anderson. “Typically this is done in November for Jan. 1 rate changes, but the rates do not keep up with today’s spending.”
That’s because the rates are set after analyzing facilities’ cost reports from a previous period; for instance, the January 2022 rates will reflect analysis of costs from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
“This creates a dire financial situation for long-term care facilities,” said Anderson. “We can raise staff wages, but we won’t be reimbursed for those costs for two years.”
Ehn offered his perspective.
“In Minnesota, the state sets the entire rate for the facility based on your historical costs, with caps,” said Ehn. “So if you have to pay much more to recruit employees, you can’t just turn around and change your rates to cover your costs.
“Nursing homes already have razor-thin margins, if any, and with the realities of this limited labor market and a cost-of-living increase around 6% — it’s not a sustainable model.”
As much as it pains them to acknowledge, the four agree if the current crisis persists, some long-term care facilities are bound to close.
“I could easily see some closures occurring,” said Ehn.
“This could definitely put some nursing homes out of business,” said Nielsen. “It’s scary forging ahead with increased wages, benefits and sign-on bonuses without knowing how we’re going to pay for that going forward, and some facilities will definitely be at risk of closure.”
People like Gerdes, Anderson, Ehn and Nielsen landed in long-term care because they’ve been pulled to it by their hearts.
“I grew up in Faribault as the youngest of five boys with a large extended family,” said Anderson, who went on to earn a master’s degree in gerontology at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and completed the educational requirements for nursing home administration.
“I loved talking to my grandparents and great-aunts and -uncles and I developed a strong kinship with older adults while growing up,” he continued.
“It just resonates with my heart to care for others, and especially older adults in need. I’m very much at home with that.”
Gerdes rose to the role of executive director at Laura Baker in 1997 after starting there in a different role in 1983; the facility, which serves clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been part of the Northfield community since 1897.
Similarly, Three Links began serving Northfield residents in 1899.
But fear for the future and their ability to continue serving area residents have driven these four seasoned administrators to offer a two-pronged plea.
First, they urge residents to consider whether employment at one of these facilities might be right for them — or to relay word of the need to friends, neighbors and students.
Second, they request residents to contact their state and federal elected representatives to voice concern about the perilous position in which the long-term care industry finds itself.
“Now is the time to speak up,” said Anderson. “The community needs to know the dire situation we’re in because if we don’t sound the horn, who will?
“Please contact your representatives in St. Paul and Washington, because this is real; our communities are suffering and we need some help so that when someone needs our care, we’ll be here to provide it.”
Summarized Gerdes, “Our job is to care for people who are vulnerable, and whatever can be done to support [long-term care] as a community is what we’re looking for here.”