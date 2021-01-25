Although only 4x4 feet in size, Tracy Giza's miniature Hawaiian Christmas-themed beach house is full of intricate details, thoughtful additions and unique ideas.
The Northfield-based artist and art instructor's square U-shaped house was built for HGTV's "Biggest Little Christmas Showdown" competition with the help of her daughter, Renee. Though the Giza's did not make it to the finals, they did win their mini challenge which was to create a working water feature. With only two hours to complete the challenge in studio, they chose to make a koi pond with a water fountain.
Tracy, who does custom painting for clients and teaches painting classes for both kids and adults, has always enjoyed working in miniature, decorating doll houses for her daughters and nieces when they were younger. Since Tracy and Renee's TV debut at the end of November, Tracy has had someone offer her a couple of unbuilt dollhouses and plans that were sitting and not being used. So far, Tracy says she has built one and plans to donate it to Make A Wish Minnesota for a little girl with cancer, named Lydia.
"She is getting her wish of a renovated bedroom and this house will go into that makeover," said Tracy. "It is a beautiful Christmas house with all the trimmings, much like my Hawaiian Christmas house except with snow on the roof!"
Now that the competition house is back in Tracy's possession, she plans to use it for parts for future commissions or work as its falling apart after much travel.
Researching, sketching and building
When Tracy found out the theme, "Mele Kalikimaka" (Merry Christmas in Hawaiian) she went into research mode, beginning with the Hawaiian vibe during December, traditions, types of holiday celebrations and exploring traditional Hawaiian food that would be served on and around the Christmas holiday.
"I discovered that food was very important in their holiday preparations, as well as decorations and the activities that families would engage in," said Tracy. "From the water sports, beach play and enjoying the warm climate, folks are immersed into all the wonderful activities that the climate offers, even at Christmas."
Tracy also discovered elements of Hawaiian festivities she was familiar with like stockings hung by the fireplace, multi-colored lights and brightly wrapped presents.
After researching popular types of dwellings, Tracy began with a sketch. She built the house in three parts: the front and then the two sides. For her, the two most important areas were the family room and kitchen. Tracy found it important that it had an open concept look with large areas for people to congregate. She wanted it to feel "super homey and cozy" with a large fireplace, bookshelves, sectional couch and kitchen island with a large, family-style dining table. She said planning this part of the house was fun as she imagined people coming and going throughout the day.
The one-story house also features a deck in the back and three sets of French doors connected the deck to the three exterior walls in the back. Even though the house was a ranch, Tracy constructed it on stilts with lattice work around the base because of the heat, something important for air flow in Hawaii.
A different set of Christmas traditions
Since she wasn't familiar with the particulars of an authentic Hawaiian Christmas holiday, Tracy found it most important to create the indoor/outdoor living space that was loved and utilized for family time gatherings and activities. In Hawaii, as well as most places around the world, Tracy found the holiday is about celebrating with the people who mean the most to them. Her story was about kids running around the beach, flip flops flung onto the back deck, porch pillows for comfortable conversation seating, and a table full of food as people meandered in and out.
"Being in Minnesota, I had to image a warm Christmas on the beach and that was my biggest challenge," added Tracy.
Each time Tracy builds something new, she finds she learns/improves, but creating the structure is always toughest, especially under the time constraints. Tracy said she learned to plan the structure a little better through this experience, so she didn't have to go back to strengthen or fix what she had already done, following the philosophy, "measure twice, cut once."
When asked what room of the house is her favorite, Tracy chose the room she refers to as the "junk drawer" room. This particular space featured lots of shelving to hold beach towels, suntan lotion, baskets for flip flops, surf boards, sun hats, fishing poles and even a wrapping station. It was Christmas time, Tracy said, and a great place to finish the holiday preparations while visiting with the family.
Overall, Tracy enjoyed her experience so much and is grateful for the opportunity to be on HGTV.