The Northfield City Council on Tuesday green lighted approximately $1.5 million in bonding to help fund the planned roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway.
The vote passed 6-1. Councilor David DeLong was the lone no vote. In voting no, DeLong cited the increased project cost.
“No matter what I say, it’s going to pass,” he said.
To DeLong, the project started with a reasonable cost, but, due to a $1.4 million increase in expenses from poor soil at the site and the intersection having to be raised, he believes it has become too costly. He called on fellow councilors to remember taxpayers who are striving to make ends meet and struggling to afford health care costs.
“It really didn’t have to be this much,” he said.
Fellow Councilor Suzie Nakasian said although the project is expensive, she believes it is needed.
The bond is expected to be paid over a 10- to 15-year period.
The city says the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Minnesota Highway 246 has operational issues causing lengthy backups and delays at peak traffic hours. The city says there is a lack of pedestrian crossings and infrastructure, making accessibility to schools difficult.
Part of the goal of the project is to alleviate that congestion and improve vehicle, pedestrian and bike access to and from Northfield Middle and High schools.
Of the cost, the city has received $900,000 through a state local road improvement grant and more than $483,000 from a state grant. Funding also includes $1.26 million in state aid, $190,000 from the water fund and $420,000 from the stormwater fund.
The project is expected to result in a $20 tax increase for a $200,000 home and is slated for construction from May to October. The planned project detour is from Hwy. 1 to the northbound lane of Hwy. 246 to Maple Street.
Project plans call for four grade-separated underpasses at the intersection.
The state of Minnesota statutes allow cities to issue general obligation bonds without a referendum.
City Councilor Erica Zweifel said it was good that the council was ready to bond for the project.
“It’s taken a long time to get here,” she said.