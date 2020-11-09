The Northfield Economic Development Authority has applied for regional grant funding as a way to ensure a more inclusive atmosphere for minority-owned businesses after a majority indicated feeling excluded in a 2019 survey.
During an Oct. 22 meeting, the EDA unanimously agreed to apply for the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation Inclusive Communities grant. If approved, the EDA could be awarded the grant Dec. 23.
The EDA is seeking grant funding after 75% of minority- and immigrant-owned businesses engaged in a 2019 survey undertaken by consultant Strong & Starlike said they had experienced barriers in starting and running their business in Northfield. The report found 62.5% of business owners engaged said they had felt isolated, unsupported, stereotyped and/or discriminated against in Northfield.
Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said the grant would bolster the capacity of the Northfield Enterprise Center to carry diversity work forward and allow NEC Executive Director Chris Whillock to work an additional four hours per week and create workshops to ensure minority business owners are aware of their opportunities and support through the NEC. Additionally, Carlson said grant funding could allow for scholarships to reduce entrance barriers like startup registration filing fees. However, even if the grant’s approved, it’s not certain the NEC would benefit.
‘It’s a small step’
As part of the process, the Northfield Economic Development Authority wants the NEC to do a better job of reaching out to minority business owners.
EDA member Jessica Peterson White said though she is comfortable moving ahead with the grant application, she wants the NEC to be accountable in increasing the diversity of its board, and identifying and filling other cultural diversity gaps. She suggested minority business owners be included in the formation of any initiative to build cultural competency.
In stating Whillock needs to be the one leading the effort, Carlson said he is “pushing” the NEC board to see how the organization can better serve minority-owned businesses.
Peterson White said the EDA has a responsibility to ensure the NEC can be successful in socioeconomic work, noting her belief that Northfield as a whole doesn’t have enough resources to enhance cultural competency initiatives. She suggested the EDA either work with the NEC or find an organization led by and connected to people of color.
To Peterson White, though the NEC has had the competency to complete prior related work, that doesn’t mean the organization has the needed resources to meet current challenges that haven’t been tackled by other organizations. She called the grant “an opportunity to challenge (the NEC) to rise to the occasion.”
She suggested the NEC work with consultant Strong & Starlike on how to best improve its outreach. The EDA in August unanimously entered into a $15,000 contract to have Strong & Starlike advance recent work to improve the business climate for immigrant- and minority-owned businesses.
“Hoping for the best is not enough of a strategy for me,” Peterson-White said of expectations for the NEC.
To EDA member Andrew Ehrmann, the NEC’s track record in terms of outreach to communities of color leaves him with doubt.
“We can move bigger and faster on this,” he said of socioeconomic initiatives.
Though fellow EDA member Mike Strobel said the NEC “hasn’t always been stellar” in meeting expectations, “they’re the best that we’ve got at this point.” He suggested the NEC attempt to institute mentorships or another form of connection between minority-owned and non-minority-owned businesses, adding the NEC could help foster those relationships.
In discussing her support for the grant proposal, EDA member/Mayor Rhonda Pownell stressed the importance of the NEC and EDA moving forward together while holding the NEC responsible for upholding the EDA’s mission and helping it grow.
“It’s a small step, but it’s an important one,” she said.
Whillock, who was not at the meeting, said though the NEC has adopted a number of approaches to make minority business owners feel welcome, that work has not been communicated well enough. He noted he plans to update the EDA on the NEC’s progress during November’s EDA meeting.
“We redid our website so that there is a widget on it,” Whillock said. “We did it several months ago. A widget will translate (words) into a number of three different languages.” Also, Whillock spoke of the work the NEC has undertaken with Mar Valdecantos of Rice County Neighbors United of Northfield and his organization’s collaboration with Carlson on forming a database of locally owned businesses.