Over the past month, the Community Action Center (CAC) has quickly and agilely adapted how it fulfills our neighbors’ basic needs for food, clothing and shelter. Staff, community members and volunteers have re-engineered how the CAC operates on a weekly basis to ensure access to basic needs in a way that is safe for clients, staff and volunteers.
As CAC’s Director Scott Wopata wrote recently, “CAC is Northfield’s organization, supported by the time and resources of our community, for our community. This exchange of support and help is the new lifeblood of these unprecedented times.”
Access and awareness
The CAC has been collaborating with partner organizations like Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes and Growing Up Healthy and with community volunteers to call 1,300 people to check-in with them — to see how they are doing and to make sure they know how to get help in this difficult time. People have been touched to have such a personal interaction, and many did not know that basic needs services continue, but in new ways during the pandemic.
To help raise awareness of available services and to distribute food, the CAC and partner organizations recently visited neighborhoods with a school bus and wagons, passing out snack bags and flyers with information about how to get help with basic needs.
Food Shelf
In the middle of March, the CAC moved to a drive-through model for the Food Shelf, supplemented by delivery for those who cannot or do not feel able to come to the Food Shelf. Now clients enter the CAC parking lot and check in with staff or volunteers. Clients wait in their vehicle while food is gathered for them and then brought out and placed in their car. The Food Shelf continues to provide a mix of shelf-stable foods, fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy and frozen meats. The CAC accepts food and financial donations to make sure they can provide food to a growing number of people in need.
Food Shelf safety
Staff and volunteers are trained each week on health protocols, updated to align with CDC guidance, and interpreted by local physicians. From temperature checks to frequent handwashing and disinfecting to wearing face masks, the Food Shelf team continues to adapt to ensure safety. In addition, all CAC and volunteers have been divided into three teams, with each team working on site for one week and then working remotely (or taking a break for volunteers) for two weeks. This is designed to minimize any risk of transmission between groups — a precaution that the CAC developed and which has been adopted by many other organizations. This means that the CAC needs additional volunteers to help at the Food Shelf — community members can sign up at communityactioncenter.org/volunteer/.
Other basic needs:
The CAC continues to provide emergency clothing for clients while the Clothes Closet is closed under the governor’s order. The CAC also provides rent assistance and other supports — but instead of meeting with clients at the CAC drop-in center, staff now talk with clients over the phone. Already in 2019 the CAC provided twice as much rent assistance, as low-cost housing in Northfield is limited. The CAC anticipates a significant challenge in coming months as unemployment rises.
Wopata spoke of ways the community can provide hope and confidence to each other:
• Stay home — Our state leadership has made this very clear. It’s not an inconvenience, it’s a modern act of heroics worthy of Hollywood.
• Express gratitude — There is incredible work being done in our community. Take time to highlight the good. Look around at the school, health care facilities, community organizations, churches, and the city. We are surrounded and supported by incredible leadership.
• Normalize asking for help — Share with each other how you need help. This will help to remove the stigma of asking. If you or someone you know needs help, contact us confidentially at 507-664-3550 or help@communityactioncenter.org
• Volunteer — CAC is implementing a strategy of three isolated teams made up of staff and volunteers in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19 across our entire organization. Register to be a volunteer at communityactioncenter.org/volunteer
• Give — You can support CAC’s efforts financially through a general contribution or to our COVID-19 Assistance Fund at communityactioncenter.org/donate. 100% of these donations directly support individuals and families within the community.