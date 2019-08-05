Last month’s spill of wastewater into the Cannon River is believed to have been caused by an incorrect placement of a pipe used to clean up tank debris and an alarm failure.
The findings were released Monday in a press release announcing the results of an internal city investigation into the July 22 spill of no more than 5,500 gallons of wastewater, which took place after sludge tanks began overfilling at the Northfield wastewater treatment plant.
“The investigation revealed that the discharge was due primarily to the city of Northfield’s scum pipe at its wastewater plant being turned, allowing more wastewater to fill tanks, and failure of an automated equipment alarm notification,” the release stated.
In the release, Director of Public Works David Bennett noted recent incidents at the plant, including three in 2018, but said those types of incidents can be prevented in the future.
As a result of the investigation, the city has corrected settings on the failed alarm monitoring systems and ensured the scum pipe will be sufficiently turned. Procedures have been updated relating to regular maintenance and the monitoring of certain wastewater plant components.
Following the spill, staff notified the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and took water samples.
According to the city, the release was stopped immediately and there were no public health concerns relating to the spill.
“The river, at the time, was in a flood stage flowing at a rate of about 48,000 gallons every second,” Utilities Manager Justin Wagner said in the release. “The discharge occurred over about a 2½-hour period, so there was approximately 80,000 times more other river water flowing through the Cannon River every second than the discharge as it actually was flowing out.”
Bennett said the wastewater was “extremely diluted” due to the total water flow, minimizing any potential public or environmental impacts.
The incident came one year after a troubling series of incidents at the plant. Last year’s problems began in January when a pipe plug came loose, causing about 5 feet of flooding in the lower level of the biologically aerated filtration building. The council declared a local emergency, so staff could get to work on making necessary repairs.
Months later, a fire started in the biosolids building, causing up to $5 million in damage. It meant the city had to haul sludge normally processed in the building to other communities.
Then the city had to issue an advisory to the public when a pipe at the plant broke, causing approximately 1 million gallons of wastewater to pour into the Cannon River.
“Although these are unrelated incidents, we have been proactive to explore a full operational and facility analysis for the wastewater treatment plant to ensure we have the best practices and procedures in place related to our operations and that the facility is operating as they should,” City Administrator Ben Martig said in the release.
The City Council is set to approve a contract Monday night with Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering for a multi-year facility improvement plan study to take place in the coming months.
“The city has completed millions of dollars of repairs over the last year and a half as a result of damages which fortunately are heavily being covered by our insurance,” Martig said.
The release states improvements have accelerated already scheduled replacements. The new facility improvement plan study, expected to be completed in early 2020, will identify new priorities for plant maintenance and upgrades.