The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would grant Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services the authority to levy taxes and bond for fire protection or emergency medical services.
The bill has a number of local co-sponsors in the House and Senate, including District 20 Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; District 58 Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville; and House District 20B Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
NAFRS Fire Chief Gerry Franek, who testified in support of the bill last week to the Senate Subcommittee on Property Taxes, said it would allow fire departments in outstate and urban areas to collaborate on equipment and resources, streamline their budgeting processes and enable them to bond for projects, similar to cities and school districts. Currently, NAFRS, an organization operating under a joint powers agreement, requires all municipalities to sign off on proposals and cannot bond for projects.
NAFRS was established in 2014 by the cities of Northfield and Dundas and seven surrounding townships as part of the Northfield Rural Fire Protection District (Bridgewater, Northfield, Webster, Forest, Waterford, Sciota and Greenvale). NAFRS serves approximately 26,000 residents and an area of 144 square miles and is governed by a board of eight people selected by the municipalities who finance the organization. To comply with a ratio recommended by the League of Minnesota Cities, Northfield pays around 72% of the revenue used to fund NAFRS. The Rural Fire Protection District contributes a little more than 20%, and Dundas is responsible for approximately 7%.
Draheim said he supports the legislation because of the extensive range rural fire departments, such as NAFRS, cover. However, he said the process must be “done fairly,” and he doesn’t want the taxing district, if approved, to increase taxes.
“It will create a more fair way of serving the community,” Draheim said.
Several other similar bills have been unveiled at the Legislature for other fire departments in Burnsville and Eagan. Franek said he isn’t sure if the local legislation will pass.
“I’m not going to predict the future,” he said.
A years-long process
NAFRS Treasurer Glen Castore noted Northfield, Dundas and the Rural Fire District were interested in the possibility of reorganizing as a tax district in 2012 while evaluating the reorganization of the then-Northfield-operated Fire Department. At the time however, administrators deemed the possibility impractical, because there was no general structure for a fire service becoming a taxing district in Minnesota.
A few years later, NAFRS hosted a work session to evaluate whether to become a taxing district. The meeting included legislative lobbyists, and the fire chief from Cloquet, a department that had already implemented a taxing district. Castore said he thought organizers were close to having a bill before the Legislature at the time, but that didn’t immediately come to fruition.
In 2019, the Legislature didn’t pass a proposal introduced by the Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association that would have applied the possibility of reorganizing as a tax district to all fire departments in Minnesota. The following year, the pandemic upended that possibility.
This year, Castore said the odds of the proposal to pass before the end of the legislative session seem “pretty decent,” after favorable reviews in the House and Senate tax committees.
Castore said, even if the bill passes, however, his support for adopting a taxing district would rely on whether a final bill includes proportional representation for all members of a taxing district.