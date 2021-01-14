After years of talks with potential stakeholders, Bridgewater Township could finally be moving ahead with plans to bring in an industry to the coveted I-35 corridor.
Bridgewater’s five-member Board of Supervisors discussed rezoning the southwest corner of the township at its Wednesday meeting, at what is likely to be the first of several meetings regarding the topic.
Although Bridgewater is the only township in Rice County to have its own zoning board, it will still have to work with the county to get the area designated for industrial use. In the meantime, the township will need to identify proposed zoning boundaries and consult the public.
While a specific area has not yet been identified for the development, area landowners have been approached by several interested developers, and recent talks with one in particular suggest that if the area is rezoned, potential development could move along quickly.
Though Bridgewater’s Comprehensive Plan has long prioritized agriculture, its focus includes sustainable residential and business development as well. Due to its proximity to I-35, western Bridgewater has been cited as a potential area for industrial development.
Glen Castore, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said that the southwest portion of the township makes particular sense for business development because much of the area, which is home to a gravel pit, is seen as marginal for farming and has a railroad running through it.
Rice County has also made significant investments in the area in hopes of bringing in businesses. So long as easy access to I-35 is available, the location provides appealing proximity to the Twin Cities and especially Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A crucial piece of that investment was slated to begin last year, but is instead expected to proceed this year. Baseline Road/County Road 76, which runs along the township’s western boundary and serves as a frontage road to I-35, will be upgraded from gravel to pavement.
“The fact that Baseline is being upgraded makes quite a difference,” Castore said.
The project will be a two year investment, with the foundation laid in year one and pavement coming in year two. However, several landowners refused to cede their land, pushing the county to court to seek eminent domain.
The roughly $5 million project was then brought to a halt because the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the construction itself wouldn’t have been impacted by COVID, court shutdowns caused a case backlog long enough to close the door on construction in 2020.
The project is important to any potential development in southwest Bridgewater because when it’s complete, trucks would be able to complete the trip from southwest Bridgewater up to County Road 1, then onto I-35 and the Twin Cities, on paved roadways.
Castore said that the “expectation” that there will be an interchange at County Road 9 is one factor encouraging development there — even though stakeholders are well aware that the interchange isn’t likely to be built for years.
The area is within a half-mile of Met-Con’s Faribault facility, which comprises the northern tip of current city limits. Yet despite that proximity to Faribault’s city limits, the Township Board has told potential developers that hooking up to city water and sewer is not likely to be feasible.
Though city officials have so far declined to explore potential development north of County Road 9, they have long backed an interchange at County Road 9 and I-35 as a way to make the interstate more accessible to the city's businesses, especially those located in the north industrial park.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray has also noted that a potential interchange would also ease traffic issues at the city’s busiest intersection. In 2018, the interchange at I-35 and Hwy. 21 was traveled by 14,000 vehicles per day, and that number has continued to rise.
If the interchange is built, it would only come after years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. In order to secure state funding, the project would need robust backing from both the city and county.
While continuing to support the interchange project, Faribault city staff have turned their attention away from developing the area, citing wetlands, steep hills, utilities and other “encumbrances,” instead prioritizing development near the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 60 on the southwest side of town.