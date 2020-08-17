Minnesota Soulstice owner Elizabeth Spaulding tended to a small influx of customers Friday morning at her 310 Division St. shop.
Such foot traffic is becoming more of a rarity in her 1,700-square-foot space due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, along with the corresponding revenue loss, Spaulding is moving her business to a smaller location at 425 Division St. by the beginning of September. The new location, 1,200- to 1,300-square feet, was previously occupied by custom eyewear company Vision, which closed in July.
Minnesota Soulstice carries men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Accessories and gifts can be found with a variety of fair trade options. The store also has a mix of Minnesota-made, American-manufactured products as well as items from around the world.
It is unclear who will fill Minnesota Soulstice’s current space.
Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Director of Membership and Events Jane Bartho said she is “very happy for Elizabeth.” She added she was impressed during a tour of Minnesota Soulstice’s existing inside space when she realized Spaulding took her own photographs and painted some of the art in the building.
“She jumped into retail,” Bartho said. “She went from a dream to a store in just three months. We’re thrilled that she’s not closing.”
A difficult decision
Minnesota Soulstice closed for two months following the onset of COVID-19. Even after Spaulding reopened, business levels haven't returned to normal.
In her new location, Spaulding plans to downsize men’s formalwear options as more people have shifted to working from home during COVID-19. Still, she plans to keep much of her inventory.
Spaulding said her decision to move was finalized after conversations with her family. Elizabeth’s parents, Joan and Jim Spaulding, own The HideAway Coffee House and Winebar in downtown Northfield. Elizabeth's sister, Sarah, owns The HideAway Vault at 1520 Clinton Lane.
Still, the move is proving difficult for Spaulding. Everything in her current location holds much meaning.
“It’s hard,” she said. “I love my space. I never had a store before.”