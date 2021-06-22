Vin Martinez comes from a long line of musicians, and he plans on keeping that tradition going.
Since there isn’t an orchestra in Kenyon for the ninth grade Kenyon-Wanamingo student to participate in, the violinist has made connections with groups in neighboring areas, like Northfield. It was through those same connections that led him to join the Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra several years ago.
CVYO, based out of Northfield, has served young string musicians from Northfield and surrounding communities for more than 20 years. There are three orchestras that typically rehearse for 10 weeks at Emmaus Baptist Church, culminating in a final concert. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year the young musicians received the opportunity to rehearse in a unique location: at the Stanton Airport.
CVYO General Manager Deonne Gray said due to connections one of the CVYO Board members has, they are able to perform in one of the Stanton Airport hangers. The unique location allows participants to spread out and be protected from the elements under the overhang.
Tracy Miner Jacobson, Vin’s mother, was impressed by CVYO’s creative solution. She is thankful for the opportunity for Vin to continue strengthening his skills, meeting new people and grow in other aspects of his life, like playing the trombone in the K-W High School Band.
“We value it,” said Miner Jacobson. “We’ve seen growth in him as a musician and he’s become more confident.”
Above all, Miner Jacobson is proud of Vin and his motivation to continue playing music and keeping the family’s legacy alive.
“Music is a gift that keeps on giving and is something you can pass down from generation to generation. It connects us together,” Miner Jacobson said.
Vin particularly enjoys playing with CVYO for the opportunity to try out new, challenging music.
Unique solutions
Due to the pandemic, last year the Emmaus Baptist Church closed to outside organizations leaving CVYO without a space to rehearse. After calling numerous large spaces in Northfield, Gray was unable to find a space big enough to allow all students a place to rehearse. Though they would have felt safe performing indoors since string orchestras don’t spread aerosols like bands and choirs, that option didn’t pan out. Alternative ideas were developed to allow those interested to keep the music flowing. Gray offered up her driveway for rehearsals, and virtual sessions were held in the winter months. Each student provided a recording of the particular song which was then compiled/synced into a video for everyone to see.
When the weather allowed, Gray said they were eager to be back in person. With string instruments in particular, Gray said it’s important to be conscious of the weather since cold conditions are not good for the wood instruments, and they can make them easily go out of tune.
Looking to make this year’s session bigger than previous years, Gray added chamber music. Students have the option to stay an extra hour to meet with quartets, trios or duets to work with a small group in neighboring garages, a front porch and even an old, 1800s one-room schoolhouse.
After being isolated for one year, Gray said it’s nice to connect with other students, especially since music is known to bring people together. To go along with the airport-flight theme, many of the songs are related to flight, like the sky, airplanes or something pertaining to the outdoors. Despite the warm temperatures students have been rehearsing in over the last several weeks, Gray said in general everyone is excited to be together playing in an orchestra, as opposed by Zoom.
CVYO Board Chair Laura Geissler added, “This has been a wonderful way to provide an in-person, musical experience, for students who have poured their hearts into their musical studies during this year of isolation. Coming out of solitude to gather and play music is a service that I am so pleased our youth orchestra program was able to organize.”
Finding CVYO an asset to the community, Gray said CVYO students are very motivated to learn more advanced music than a school curriculum. The orchestra also allows homeschooled students and students without an orchestra in their school’s program to participate.
“It’s an asset to many different students for many reasons,” said Gray.
Fluctuating between 40 and 50 students for each session, Gray said the current session is comprised of students from Northfieldm Owatonna, Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Lakeville and Faribault, along with Martinez from Kenyon.
Looking ahead to the next session held in fall, Gray said they hope to be back rehearsing in-person and indoors.