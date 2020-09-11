Northfield police are seeking public assistance in finding a person suspected in committing two thefts in one day from separate Northfield businesses.
According to police, the man, who is described as being 35 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 3 inches entered a business Sept. 4, stole money and left in a silver or tan older model Toyota Corolla with an unknown license plate. Police state at 6:50 p.m. that day, the same suspect entered the other business and stole cash out of the register. No weapons were reportedly seen by witnesses.
"This was a theft only, not a robbery," police state.
The man was described as balding on the top of his head with gray/black short hair on the sides. He was seen wearing a gray/blue T-shirt with an American flag on the front, blue athletic shorts, tan shoes and white socks.
Anyone with information is advised to call Northfield police at 507-645-4475 or contact Sgt. Kevin Tussing at 507-663-9471. The Police Department can also be reached via its website at https://bit.ly/3ioIzGv.