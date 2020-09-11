theft

The suspect is shown in three of the four photos. One picture shows the car he was described as entering. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Police Department)

 By SAM WILMES samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com

Northfield police are seeking public assistance in finding a person suspected in committing two thefts in one day from separate Northfield businesses.

According to police, the man, who is described as being 35 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 3 inches entered a business Sept. 4, stole money and left in a silver or tan older model Toyota Corolla with an unknown license plate. Police state at 6:50 p.m. that day, the same suspect entered the other business and stole cash out of the register. No weapons were reportedly seen by witnesses.

"This was a theft only, not a robbery," police state.

The man was described as balding on the top of his head with gray/black short hair on the sides. He was seen wearing a gray/blue T-shirt with an American flag on the front, blue athletic shorts, tan shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information is advised to call Northfield police at 507-645-4475 or contact Sgt. Kevin Tussing at 507-663-9471. The Police Department can also be reached via its website at https://bit.ly/3ioIzGv.

